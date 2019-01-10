Sabarimala Pilgrim Trampled to Death by Elephant on Way to Shrine

: A Sabarimala pilgrim was trampled to death by a wild elephant in a forest area, 60 km from here early Wednesday, police said.Paramasivam, 35, from Salem in Tamil Nadu was attacked by the jumbo as he along with his seven-year-old son and 13 others, was going to the Lord Ayyappa shrine through the forest route from Erumely to Pamba at around 1 am, they said.While others managed to flee the spot, Paramasivam, who was said to be carrying his son on his shoulder, could not. His son managed to escape.