Sabarimala Pilgrim Trampled to Death by Elephant on Way to Shrine

Paramasivam, 35, from Salem in Tamil Nadu was attacked by the jumbo as he along with his seven-year-old son and 13 others, was going to the Lord Ayyappa shrine through the forest route from Erumely to Pamba at around 1 am, they said.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2019, 8:32 AM IST
Image for representation only.
Kottayam (Ker): A Sabarimala pilgrim was trampled to death by a wild elephant in a forest area, 60 km from here early Wednesday, police said.

Paramasivam, 35, from Salem in Tamil Nadu was attacked by the jumbo as he along with his seven-year-old son and 13 others, was going to the Lord Ayyappa shrine through the forest route from Erumely to Pamba at around 1 am, they said.

While others managed to flee the spot, Paramasivam, who was said to be carrying his son on his shoulder, could not. His son managed to escape.
