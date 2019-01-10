English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sabarimala Pilgrim Trampled to Death by Elephant on Way to Shrine
Paramasivam, 35, from Salem in Tamil Nadu was attacked by the jumbo as he along with his seven-year-old son and 13 others, was going to the Lord Ayyappa shrine through the forest route from Erumely to Pamba at around 1 am, they said.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Kottayam (Ker): A Sabarimala pilgrim was trampled to death by a wild elephant in a forest area, 60 km from here early Wednesday, police said.
Paramasivam, 35, from Salem in Tamil Nadu was attacked by the jumbo as he along with his seven-year-old son and 13 others, was going to the Lord Ayyappa shrine through the forest route from Erumely to Pamba at around 1 am, they said.
While others managed to flee the spot, Paramasivam, who was said to be carrying his son on his shoulder, could not. His son managed to escape.
Paramasivam, 35, from Salem in Tamil Nadu was attacked by the jumbo as he along with his seven-year-old son and 13 others, was going to the Lord Ayyappa shrine through the forest route from Erumely to Pamba at around 1 am, they said.
While others managed to flee the spot, Paramasivam, who was said to be carrying his son on his shoulder, could not. His son managed to escape.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results