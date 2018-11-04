English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sabarimala Protests Will Push Kerala 100 Years Back: Jnanpith Winner MT Vasudevan Nair
Amid fears of violence and protests, the Sabarimala temple is all set to reopen its gates for a day on Monday.
Amid fears of violence and protests, the Sabarimala temple is all set to reopen its gates for a day on Monday.
Kozhikode: The violent protests against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to pray at the Sabarimala temple is a move to “push Kerala a 100 years back”, said renowned Malayalam writer and Jnanpith winner MT Vasudevan Nair.
MT Vasudevan Nair, the ‘Randamoozham’ author, said it is rare for such a progressive verdict to come from the legal system. He said the government is duty bound to implement the Supreme Court order.
“The protests which Kerala is witnessing is shameful to a state that has achieved a great eminence through the renaissance movement. No one who hopes for a better future for the state would support these protesters,” VT Vasudevan Nair said in an interview to Malayalam daily Deshabhimani.
Remembering the Guruvayoor temple entry protests, MT said a section of people had spread the rumour that Guruvayoor Appan's radiance would reduce if ‘avarnas’ were allowed inside the temple. “It is foolish to believe that wrongs can continue as wrongs,” said MT.
"The government's move to implement the verdict is a progressive one, but the protests at Sabarimala are an attempt to destroy it and to keep women as second class citizens. Today or tomorrow, everyone will have to accept their mistake,” MT said adding yesterday’s mistakes can’t be today’s rituals.
Amid fears of violence and protests, the Sabarimala temple is all set to reopen its gates for a day on Monday. The Pathanamthitta District Collector has announced that Section 144 will be at force at the Sannidhanam and in the areas of Nilakkal and Pamba. The curfew will come into force from the night of November 3 till the night of November 6.
To check any law and order situation, close to 2300 police personnel have been deployed across the area.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
