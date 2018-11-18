Sabarimala Row: Devaswom Minister Raps Kerala BJP Leader for ‘Playing Politics’ Over ‘Irumudi’

Amid the growing tension over women’s entry to the Sabarimala Temple, Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran has accused general secretary of BJP’s Kerala unit K Surendran of playing politics with "Irumudi", the sacred bundle of Lord Ayappa devotees.Reacting to the BJP leader’s allegations that his Irumudi was thrown out, the Devaswom minister took to Facebook and posted the CCTV footage of the incident.Minister Kadakampally said the visuals proved that the BJP leader had purposefully put down the Irumudi twice. “Both the times the SP is seen taking the Irumudi and keeping it back on his shoulders,” he said. The minister also alleged that Surendran tore his own shirt and told media outside that his Irumudi was thrown.The Devaswom minister lashed out at the BJP leader and said the Irumudi is sacred and should not be used as a political weapon. He also accused the BJP leader of trying to “create riots at