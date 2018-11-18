English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sabarimala Row: Devaswom Minister Raps Kerala BJP Leader for ‘Playing Politics’ Over ‘Irumudi’
Reacting to the BJP leader’s allegations that his Irumudi was thrown out, the Devaswom minister took to Facebook and posted the CCTV footage of the incident.
File photo of Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran . (Image: Twitter)
Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the growing tension over women’s entry to the Sabarimala Temple, Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran has accused general secretary of BJP’s Kerala unit K Surendran of playing politics with "Irumudi", the sacred bundle of Lord Ayappa devotees.
Minister Kadakampally said the visuals proved that the BJP leader had purposefully put down the Irumudi twice. “Both the times the SP is seen taking the Irumudi and keeping it back on his shoulders,” he said. The minister also alleged that Surendran tore his own shirt and told media outside that his Irumudi was thrown.
The Devaswom minister lashed out at the BJP leader and said the Irumudi is sacred and should not be used as a political weapon. He also accused the BJP leader of trying to “create riots at
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
