English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sabarimala Row: In Legal Twist, Lawyer Who Was to Argue for TDB Will Now Appear Against It
Sundaram has recused himself from the case as he had appeared earlier for one of the petitioners, Nair Service Society (NSS), in another case.
Frenzied protests had rocked the temple last month and around a dozen women in the age group of 10-50 were prevented from reaching the shrine as protesting devotees sought to “protect” their customs and beliefs. (PTI file photo)
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: In a sudden turn of events, C Aryama Sundaram, the senior counsel who was supposed to appear for the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for hearing of review petitions over the Sabarimala verdict, will now appear as one of the petitioners.
Sekhar Naphade will now appear for the TDB.
Sundaram has recused himself from the case as he had reportedly associated with one of the petitioners, Nair Service Society (NSS), in the case before impleading. The TDB had roped in Sundaram in place of its counsel Beena Madhavan.
Aryama Sundaram is a corporate lawyer who has represented the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a number of cases. In 1989, he was made the central government’s standing counsel. He continued in the post and in 1995 was made a senior advocate by Madras High Court.
Sundaram was also a lawyer in the ‘S Rangarajan’ case, which resulted in the landmark judgment on freedom of speech and expression. He had represented the BCCI in the case which cleared the decks for then board secretary N Srinivasan to take over as the president.
Sundaram is the grandson of renowned Chennai-born lawyer Chetpat Pattabhiraman Ramaswami Iyer or CP Ramaswamy Iyer, who had played a major role in opening the gates of temples to men and women from all castes in erstwhile Travancore.
Sekhar Naphade will now appear for the TDB.
Sundaram has recused himself from the case as he had reportedly associated with one of the petitioners, Nair Service Society (NSS), in the case before impleading. The TDB had roped in Sundaram in place of its counsel Beena Madhavan.
Aryama Sundaram is a corporate lawyer who has represented the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a number of cases. In 1989, he was made the central government’s standing counsel. He continued in the post and in 1995 was made a senior advocate by Madras High Court.
Sundaram was also a lawyer in the ‘S Rangarajan’ case, which resulted in the landmark judgment on freedom of speech and expression. He had represented the BCCI in the case which cleared the decks for then board secretary N Srinivasan to take over as the president.
Sundaram is the grandson of renowned Chennai-born lawyer Chetpat Pattabhiraman Ramaswami Iyer or CP Ramaswamy Iyer, who had played a major role in opening the gates of temples to men and women from all castes in erstwhile Travancore.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Saturday 10 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Saturday 10 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kedarnath Trailer: Watch Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan Fight It All for Love
- Home Advantage India’s Biggest Strength for 2018 Hockey World Cup: Sardar Singh
- London Named the Supercar Capital of the World, Analysis Based on Instagram Images
- New Zealand Players Available for Full IPL Season
- Roger Federer Crashes to Straight Sets Defeat Against Kei Nishikori in ATP Finals Opener
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...