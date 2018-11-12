GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sabarimala Row: In Legal Twist, Lawyer Who Was to Argue for TDB Will Now Appear Against It

Sundaram has recused himself from the case as he had appeared earlier for one of the petitioners, Nair Service Society (NSS), in another case.

Chandrakanth Viswanath | News18

Updated:November 12, 2018, 4:07 PM IST
Frenzied protests had rocked the temple last month and around a dozen women in the age group of 10-50 were prevented from reaching the shrine as protesting devotees sought to “protect” their customs and beliefs. (PTI file photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: In a sudden turn of events, C Aryama Sundaram, the senior counsel who was supposed to appear for the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for hearing of review petitions over the Sabarimala verdict, will now appear as one of the petitioners.

Sekhar Naphade will now appear for the TDB.

Sundaram has recused himself from the case as he had reportedly associated with one of the petitioners, Nair Service Society (NSS), in the case before impleading. The TDB had roped in Sundaram in place of its counsel Beena Madhavan.

Aryama Sundaram is a corporate lawyer who has represented the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a number of cases. In 1989, he was made the central government’s standing counsel. He continued in the post and in 1995 was made a senior advocate by Madras High Court.

Sundaram was also a lawyer in the ‘S Rangarajan’ case, which resulted in the landmark judgment on freedom of speech and expression. He had represented the BCCI in the case which cleared the decks for then board secretary N Srinivasan to take over as the president.

Sundaram is the grandson of renowned Chennai-born lawyer Chetpat Pattabhiraman Ramaswami Iyer or CP Ramaswamy Iyer, who had played a major role in opening the gates of temples to men and women from all castes in erstwhile Travancore.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
