Sabarimala Row: Kerala BJP Chief Approaches High Court Against FIR
In his petition, Sreedharan said the charges against him were not maintainable and alleged that the media had left out certain portions from his speech at the Yuva morcha state committee meeting.
BJP Kerala chief PS Sreedharan Pillai
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala BJP chief Sreedharan Pillai has filed a petition before the high court seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him for his controversial speech in Kozhikode.
In his petition, Sreedharan said the charges against him were not maintainable and alleged that the media had left out certain portions from his speech at the Yuva morcha state committee meeting, where he reportedly claimed that the Sabarimala issue was a “golden opportunity” for the party.
Submitting the footage and transcript of the portions where he speaks about holding peaceful protests, the state chief said the media showed only five minutes of his 45-minute speech.
Trouble started for Sreedharan when a purported audio clip surfaced in which Pillai can be heard claiming that the chief priest of the Sabarimala Temple consulted him over closing the doors of the sanctum sanctorum if women tried to enter the shrine.
The BJP leader purportedly said chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru was apprehensive about shutting the doors of the temple as he feared contempt of court but he decided to go ahead with the decision after consulting him.
A case was filed against Pillai by the Kasaba Police in Kozhikode district for causing public alarm and fear after a media professional filed a complaint.
Defending his stand, Pillai said the complaint was politically motivated and he had not challenged the Supreme Court verdict.
