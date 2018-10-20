Sabarimala Temple LIVE Updates: Rain Halts Dalit Woman's Historic Trek, Cops Conduct 'Background Check'

Event Highlights Dalit Leader's Trek Halts

Sri Sri Condemns Sabarimala Standoff

More Protesters Throng Trek Area

Cops Ask Dalit Leader to Rethink

Dalit Leader Arrives to Visit Sabarimala Sabarimala Temple LIVE Updates: Attempting to be the first woman of menstrual age to pray at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, the general secretary of a Dalit outfit in Kerala will not embark on the trek from Pampa today due to inclement weather. Thirty-eight-year-old S P Manju is presently at Pampa Police Control room, where the officers had advised her not to trek today due to heavy rainfall. However, she refused, following which Kerala police said that Manju will be given the same protection as the Telangana journalist. But sources told CNN-News18 that it would be dangerous to continue the journey amid the incessant rainfall.



Her attempt comes a day after three women, including a journalist, were forced to abort their pilgrimage in the face of vehement protests by devotees and an ultimatum by the temple priest to lock the shrine if any female pilgrim entered.

Read More Attempting to be the first woman of menstrual age to pray at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, the general secretary of a Dalit outfit in Kerala will not embark on the trek from Pampa today due to inclement weather. Thirty-eight-year-old S P Manju is presently at Pampa Police Control room, where the officers had advised her not to trek today due to heavy rainfall. However, she refused, following which Kerala police said that Manju will be given the same protection as the Telangana journalist. But sources told CNN-News18 that it would be dangerous to continue the journey amid the incessant rainfall.Her attempt comes a day after three women, including a journalist, were forced to abort their pilgrimage in the face of vehement protests by devotees and an ultimatum by the temple priest to lock the shrine if any female pilgrim entered. Oct 20, 2018 5:19 pm (IST) Kerala IG Sreejith has said that Dalit leader Manju will not be taken to the Sabarimala trek today due to heavy rainfall. "Her background check is being done, depending on that will take a decision to take her tomorrow," the IG said. Oct 20, 2018 5:10 pm (IST) Another reason due to which Dalit leader Manju will not be able to trek to Sabarimala today is the activist's incomplete background verification. The leader has cases registered against her and her suspected links to extremist outfit, Dalit Human Rights Movement (DHRM), has acted as a deterrent. Oct 20, 2018 5:06 pm (IST) The general secretary of a Dalit outfit in Kerala may not be able to embark on the trek from Pampa today due to inclement weather. Thirty-eight-year-old S P Manju is presently at Pampa Police Control room, where the officers had advised her not to trek today due to heavy rainfall. However, she refused, following which Kerala police said that Manju will be given the same protection as the Telangana journalist. But sources told <em>CNN-News18</em> that it would be dangerous to continue the journey amid the incessant rainfall. Oct 20, 2018 4:53 pm (IST) Condemning the standoff between women devotees and right wing outfits at Sabarimala, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has said that the shrine is the "abode of Lord Ayyappa" and not a place for "activism or one-upmanship". The abode of Lord Ayyappa should be kept intact with utmost serenity, respecting tradition. It’s not a place for activism or one-upmanship.

I am sure, while considering the review petition, the Hon’ble Court will take note of the sentiments of devotees as well.#Sabarimala — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) October 20, 2018 Oct 20, 2018 4:40 pm (IST) There are more protesters today as compared to yesterday. Even on the trek route from Pampa, there are thousands of agitators protesting against the opening of Sabarimala temple for women of all age groups. Police say that postponing the trek for tomorrow could pose an additional risk due to the swelling of crowd. A source said that officers will try to take Manju on the trek today itself. However, heavy rainfall continue to pose a hurdle. It is dangerous to trek at the moment. It should be clear in an hour from now if the Dalit leader could embark on the journey today. Police have detained many protesters at Nilakkal. Oct 20, 2018 4:28 pm (IST) Kerala police advised SP Manju, general secretary of Kerala Dalit Mahila Federation, not to embark on the trek today. However she refused and will begin the journey from Pamba once the weather improves. Kerala police said that Manju will get the same protection as the Telangana journalist. A day earlier, Andhra and Telangana based news anchor Kavitha Jakkala, was seen trekking up the hill wearing military fatigues and a helmet to protect herself from the crowd. Police officers had said that they will not be able to accompany her in the night, but promised full protection in the morning. Oct 20, 2018 4:11 pm (IST) Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta District Collector P B Nooh said there was no tension at Sannidhanam. "A woman came for darshan. Some news channels followed her...Then a crowd gathered...That was the only issue," he said. The collector also dismissed as "rumours" reports that some young women were planning to trek the hills to reach the shrine. "There were some rumours (spread) through social media. We verified them...There is no confirmed report (on young women visiting the shrine) so far," Nooh said. It is the responsibility of the administration to facilitate the darshan of Lord Ayyappa for all devotees, the collector asserted. The Sabarimala temple complex had witnessed high drama and tense moments Friday when two women reached the hilltop with heavy police escort, but had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees. Kerala has been witnessing massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple since the government decided to implement the apex court order. Oct 20, 2018 4:10 pm (IST) A massive protest by devotees of Lord Ayyappa broke out near the Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Saturday following rumours that a woman from Tamil Nadu below 50 years of age climbed the hills to offer prayers to the presiding deity. The situation turned tense in the area, where section 144 was clamped, as devotees gathered in large numbers at 'Valiya Nadapandhal' to protest against the woman's entry into the temple. However, the tension was defused after the woman, who had come with her family members, convinced the protesters that she was above 50 years, and proceeded to the shrine. The woman carrying 'irumudikkettu' (holy bundle) climbed the 18 holy steps amid security cover to reach the temple and have 'darshan'. Oct 20, 2018 4:09 pm (IST) Kerala has been witnessing protests against the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into Sabarimala temple since the government had said it would abide by the ruling of the apex court. The agitation intensified since the shrine was opened for the five-day monthly pooja on October 17. On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench of the SC, headed by then chief justice Dipak Misra, lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine. Oct 20, 2018 4:08 pm (IST) Reacting on Sabarimla entry row, actor Rajinikanth on Saturday said there should be no "interference" in temple traditions being followed for a long time, in his first response to the recent Supreme Court order on entry of women of all age groups into the Kerala shrine and the subsequent protests. Speaking to reporters here, he said there was no second opinion on equality for women in every sphere. "But when you talk about a temple, every temple has its time honoured rituals, besides traditions being followed for a long time. My humble opinion is that no one should interfere in that," Rajinikanth said. Noting that the top court verdict should be "respected", the 67-year-old actor however, indicated that caution should be exercised when it came to matters of religion and related rituals. Oct 20, 2018 3:46 pm (IST) Earlier, a massive protest by devotees of Lord Ayyappa broke out near the Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Saturday following rumours that a woman from Tamil Nadu below 50 years of age climbed the hills to offer prayers to the presiding deity. The situation turned tense in the area, where section 144 was clamped, as devotees gathered in large numbers at 'Valiya Nadapandhal' to protest against the woman's entry into the temple. However, the tension was defused after the woman, who had come with her family members, convinced the protesters that she was above 50 years, and proceeded to the shrine. The woman carrying 'irumudi kettu' (holy bundle) climbed the 18 holy steps amid security cover to reach the temple and have 'darshan' Oct 20, 2018 3:37 pm (IST) SP Manju, general secretary of Kerala Dalit Mahila Federation, has reached Pampa to go to Sabarimala. She said that she is there as an activist and not an activist. The federation also said that she is going in her personal capacity as a devotee.

Representative image



A day earlier, the Sabarimala temple complex witnessed high drama and tense moments when two women reached the hilltop with heavy police escort, but had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees.



As the two were returning, a 46-year-old woman also made an attempt to trek the forest path from downhill Pamba to the temple complex five km away, but retracted following protests from devotees.



In a significant development, the Travancore Devaswom Board, that manages the shrine, said on Friday it would approach the Supreme Court to defuse the tense situation prevailing in the state after the government decided to implement the apex court order on entry of women of all age groups into the shrine.



In an advisory, the Union Home Ministry has asked asked Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to tighten security in view of the continuing protests against the SC verdict.



Earlier in the day, when the two women, one identified as a Hyderabad based reporter in her late 20s, and a Kochi based activist reached the hilltop, a large number of devotees blocked them at Valiya Nadappandhal, the queue complex located a few metres away from the holy 'pathinettam padi' (the 18 sacred steps), leading to the sanctum sanctorum.



The devotees, including senior citizens and children chanting Ayyappa mantras, protested the entry of women of menstrual age group into the shrine.



Tension was defused after the women agreed to return as the state government made it clear it did not want to take them to the Sannidhanam, the temple complex, by using force against the protesting devotees.



The firm stand taken by the 'tantri' (head priest) that he would close the temple if the women were escorted into the sanctum sanctorum also persuaded them to return as per instructions of the police. Though the women had earlier insisted they should reach the shrine, police later convinced them about the gravity of the situation and conveyed the stand taken by the government and the head priest.



If they had reached the shrine, they would have been the first women from the menstruating age group to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala after the apex court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine. Inspector General S Sreejith, who led the police team escorting the women, later told reporters the women expressed their willingness to go back.



"The tantri has informed me that he will close the temple and go if the women enter the shrine complex. It was conveyed to the women and they have expressed their willingness to go back. We will give them protection in the same manner to climb down the hills," he said.



State Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who was in Thiruvanathapuram, said the government was not ready to use force and hurt the sentiments of devotees. He also said one of the women was later identified as an activist and holy Sabarimala was not a place to show their strength and activism.



"The government has the duty and responsibility to implement the Supreme Court order and give protection to devotees but not for activists," Surendran said. "Police should have examined the veracity and background of the women who came to trek to the shrine," he added. With the protests at Sabarimala intensifying, the state police chief Loknath Behera called on the governor P Sathasivam and updated him about the situation.