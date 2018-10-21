Sabarimala Temple LIVE Updates: Protesters Check ID Card, Force Woman to Turn Back as Cops Look On

Oct 20, 2018 4:11 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta District Collector P B Nooh said there was no tension at Sannidhanam. "A woman came for darshan. Some news channels followed her...Then a crowd gathered...That was the only issue," he said. The collector also dismissed as "rumours" reports that some young women were planning to trek the hills to reach the shrine. "There were some rumours (spread) through social media. We verified them...There is no confirmed report (on young women visiting the shrine) so far," Nooh said. It is the responsibility of the administration to facilitate the darshan of Lord Ayyappa for all devotees, the collector asserted. The Sabarimala temple complex had witnessed high drama and tense moments Friday when two women reached the hilltop with heavy police escort, but had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees. Kerala has been witnessing massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple since the government decided to implement the apex court order.