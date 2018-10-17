Sabarimala Opening LIVE Updates: Section 144 to be Imposed from Midnight at Four Places Near Temple

Sabarimala temple opening latest news: Amid violent protests and tightened security, the doors of Sabarimala temple opened a little before 5pm on Wednesday. Section 144 will be imposed in four places near the iconic shrine, including Pamban and Nilakkal
Several teams of journalists were attacked by the protesters. CNN-News18 crew covering the Sabarimala protests was also attacked by a mob at the Nilakkal base camp, the main gateway to the hill shrine, in a cowardly tactic designed to intimidate women devotees ahead of the temple’s opening.
Read More
Oct 17, 2018 9:52 pm (IST)
Seen here, women above 50 years of age entering Sabarimala temple on Wednesday evening. Women between the ages of 10-50 did not arrive as protests opposing the SC verdict broke out, preventing women’s entry into the shrine. Women journalists were also heckled and attacked.
Kerala:Women above 50 yrs of age were seen entering #SabarimalaTemple this evening.Women b/w 10-50 yrs of age didn't arrive there today due to security concerns,in the light of protests opposing entry of women of all age groups at the temple.Its portals will stay open till Oct 22 pic.twitter.com/aG8bSYW6SL
Two reporters - one from The News Minute and one from the Republic TV - were also attacked by the anti-women protesters.
Oct 17, 2018 7:34 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, Kerala Union of Working Journalists has taken out a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram against the attack on journalists near the Sabarimala temple. Earlier today, women journalists were attacked and their vehicles were damaged as hordes of protestors occupied the road leading to the Sabarimala temple whose gates opened for women of menstrual age today for the first time after the Supreme Court's verdict.
Oct 17, 2018 7:12 pm (IST)
Section 144 to be imposed in four places including Pamba and Nilakkal. Section 144 prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area.
Industries minister EP Jayarajan said that non-bailable warrants are being issued against those behind attacks over journalists. He added that the government is providing security to devotees so that they can go to Sannidhanam.
FIR Registered in Connection with Attack on News18 Journalist | An FIR was registered under relevant sections after News18’s reporter Radhika Ramaswamy was attacked by a mob at the Nilakkal base camp. The anti-women protesters had surrounded the car in which News18’s reporter Radhika Ramaswamy was travelling and abused her verbally, asking her to turn back. The attackers tried to pull her out, attacked the car, broke the window panes and hit the vehicles with sticks. The goons also vandalised the camera equipment that the crew was carrying. Recounting the horror, Radhika said that there were “2-3 cops when the incident happened. I was calling out for help and the police did not stop the mob.”
Oct 17, 2018 6:38 pm (IST)
Seen here, prayers being offered at the Sabarimala temple after its gates opened at 5 pm today.
BJP Extends Support to 24-hour Hartal | The Bharatiya Janata Party extended support to the 24-hour hartal which was called by the Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi on Thursday on the issue of women’s entry into the revered shrine. The hartal was called by right wing outfit, 'Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad' led by Pravin Togadia and the 'Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi', an outfit of devotees.
Oct 17, 2018 6:16 pm (IST)
Kerala minister EP Jayarajan alleged that RSS criminals hid in forests and attacked the Ayappa devotees. “10 media personnel, 5 devotees and 15 policemen were attacked,” he said.
RSS criminals hid in forests and attacked the Ayappa devotees. 10 media personnel, 5 devotees and 15 policemen were attacked: Kerala minister EP Jayarajan on incidents of violence today #SabarimalaTemplepic.twitter.com/ohrFeiG9Pn
ANI Reporter Attacked | ANI reporter Karam Ingerlose was slapped by protesters and his phone was snatched and broken into pieces by them when he was shooting a video in Erumely. The protesters reportedly let him go only after the reporter apologised. Earlier in the day, CNN-News18 crew covering was attacked by a mob at the Nilakkal base camp. The anti-women protesters surrounded the car in which News18’s reporter Radhika Ramaswamy was travelling and abused her verbally, asking her to turn back. Even as cops at the spot looked on, more protesters joined in.
Oct 17, 2018 6:00 pm (IST)
Section 144 to be Imposed | Section 144 to be imposed in 4 areas - Nilakkal, Pampa, Elavunkal and Sannidhanam by midnight.
Oct 17, 2018 5:54 pm (IST)
NCW also issued a statement instructing the DGP and Kerala Police chief to provide sufficient security to all women devotees. "Considering the gravity of the matter, the commission has also directed him take appropriate stringent action against people who are responsible for the attacks and a detailed action taken report may be intimated to NCW at the earliest," the statement said.
The gates of the Sabarimala temple opened at 5 pm after the day witnessed clashes between police and devotees .The devotees can offer prayers till 10.30 pm and the gates will remain open till October 22. Even as scores of devotees thronged the shrine, no women was allowed to cross the Pamba base camp.
Oct 17, 2018 5:32 pm (IST)
The gates of the Sabarimala temple were opened but women were not allowed to cross the Pamba camp.
700 Police Personnel Deployed | Special security arrangements and patrolling have been put in place in various locations including Pamba, Nilackal, Erumeli, Vandiperiyar en route to the Sabarimala temple, located in the central district of Pathanamthitta, PTI reported. DGP Lonknath Behera said 700 additional police personnel had already been deployed in Pamba and Nilackal, the base camps of Sabarimala pilgrimage, to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of devotees proceeding to the temple."At least 700 armed police personnel, 100 of them women, are already placed in various locations. A team of commandos will also be deployed soon," he said. Behera also said anyone who blocks vehicles in the name of hartal would be severely dealt with.
Oct 17, 2018 5:21 pm (IST)
Two Outfits Call for Shutdown Over Sabarimala Issue | The Kerala government on Wednesday tightened security across the state by deploying more police personnel following escalating protests by a section of Lord Ayyappa devotees and a hartal called by two Hindu fringe outfits against the decision to allow entry of women in Sabarimala temple, PTI reported. Right wing outfit, 'Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad' led by Pravin Togadia and the 'Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi', an outfit of devotees, have called a 24-hour-long hartal starting midnight.The outfits are protesting the CPI(M)-led LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups to enter the hill shrine.
Oct 17, 2018 5:16 pm (IST)
Situation Tense at Pamba | At Pamba, the situation remains tense as protests continue against the SC verdict allowing the entry of women of all age groups inside the temple.
Tense Day at Nilakkal Camp | A tense face-off was witnessed at Nilakkal, the base camp, since morning with the protesters laying siege to the road leading to the famous hill temple, about 20 km from here, and blocking young women, including journalists, PTI reported. Trouble broke out as the agitators, who are opposing the decision of Kerala government to implement the apex court lifting a ban on entry of women of menstrual age into the temple, continued to block vehicles of pilgrims and pelted stones, disregarding repeated requests by police to desist from such acts. As police began a crackdown, the protesters fought pitched battle with them. Later the police used lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, several of whom ran helter-skelter and entered the nearby forest area.
NWMI Denounces Attack on Women Journalists | In a statement, Network of Women in Media, India vehemently denounced attacks on journalists, including several women journalists, at Nilakkal and Sabarimala. "We demand that the chief minister and government of Kerala take immediate action against the agitators who let violent assailants loose on journalists, obstructing them from doing their duty. It is incumbent on the government to create a secure environment for journalists to report from Pamba and nearby areas on an issue that is of interest and concern to the public. The government must immediately ensure the safety of journalists and assure the media that the lives of reporters are not in danger," the statement said.
Oct 17, 2018 4:52 pm (IST)
Gates Open | Gates of the Sabarimala temple have been opened and scores of devotees can be seen entering the shrine. However, women devotees were blocked at the entrance.
Oct 17, 2018 4:44 pm (IST)
NCW Writes to Kerala Police Chief | NCW writes to Kerala Police chief and expressed concern over the attack on women journalists who were on their way to the Sabarimala temple. The notice also asked the Kerala Police to provide adequate safety and security for the women. It further called for stringent action against those taking law into their own hands.
Oct 17, 2018 4:33 pm (IST)
The BJP has claimed that none of its party worker was involved in the violence. It held the LDF government responsible for the escalating situation at Nilakkal base camp.
LDF govt is fully responsible for any law & order situation in state. It's a very unfortunate situation, we aren't responsible. No BJP worker is involved, we're condemning that attempt: MS Kumar, BJP on incidents of violence at Nilakkal base camp. #SabarimalaTemple#Keralapic.twitter.com/Flv76yeQs6
Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, has extended support to the 24-hour hartal which was called by the Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi on Thursday on the issue of the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala shrine. The Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad was launched by former VHP leader Pravin Togadia.
Oct 17, 2018 4:19 pm (IST)
BJP Blames State Govt | BJP state secretary K Surendran blamed the state government for the violence. “We are not responsible for any kind of violence. The government and police are responsible." He added that the that the protests were peaceful when suddenly the inspector general police ordered lathicharge.
Oct 17, 2018 4:05 pm (IST)
Kerala Congress Says Police Provoking Devotees | K Sudhakaran, working president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee backed the protestors and accused the police of provoking them. “It is the police that is provoking the devotees. We fully stand by the devotees,” he said.
Oct 17, 2018 4:00 pm (IST)
Journalist Libi Decides to Return | Woman journalist Libi, who had planned to go to Sabarimala has now decided to return. Police had previously offered protection to Libi and 50 persons were booked for trying to block her at Pathanamthitta.
Oct 17, 2018 3:52 pm (IST)
News18 Kerala Crew Attacked | News18 Kerala crew, covering the Sabarimala protests, was attacked by a mob near the shrine.
Oct 17, 2018 3:42 pm (IST)
Sabarimala Protests Turn Political | Opposition BJP, Congress show solidarity with protesters at Sabarimala, even as the Left front government termed the agitation as “politically motivated” and said it would be met politically.
Sabarimala: Melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri opens the Sabarimala temple for the five-day monthly pooja on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (PTI Photo)
The anti-women protesters surrounded the car in which News18’s reporter Radhika Ramaswamy was travelling and abused her verbally, asking her to turn back. Even as cops at the spot looked on, more protesters joined in. They tried to pull her out, attacked the car, broke the window panes and hit the vehicles with sticks. The goons also vandalised the camera equipment that the crew was carrying.
Two women who tried to enter the Sabarimala shrine on Wednesday were also stopped by angry devotees as Kerala remained on the edge over protests against the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry into the shrine to women of all age groups.
Madhavim, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, and Libi, a journalist from Kerala, dared to break the centuries-old custom and enter the temple but were forced to turn back.
Tension prevailed in Kerala’s Nilakkal, the main gateway to Sabarimala, on Wednesday after police used force to disperse devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age.
Acting tough, the police removed a makeshift shelter erected by a protesting group named Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti. However, within a few hours, the group was back at the spot, chanting Ayyappa mantra in protest against the Supreme Court order. They also detained activist Rahul Easwar, who is spearheading the protests against the Supreme Court verdict.
Hours ahead of opening of the hill shrine for the monthly prayer, police said they would not let anyone block the movement of devotees. Taking full control of Nilakkal, police also warned against those who create hurdles in the ways of pilgrims to the hill shrine.
The situation on the ground, however, seemed to belie the claims of the police. Angry demonstrators pelted stones at vehicles after cops did not allow them to carry a search operation and stop women in the 10-50 age group from entering the shrine.
Women cops, too, faced backlash from protesters, who questioned their deployment. Three female police personnel were stopped by Easwar and his supporters at Pamba. A bus carrying police personnel was also stopped by the protesters.
As the protesters resorted to violence, Kerala Police baton chargeed them at Nilakkal. In retaliation, the mob pelted stones at cops.
The former Travancore Devaswom Board president and the wife of Kandararu Maheshwararu Tantri were taken into police custody at Pamba for protesting against the Supreme Court verdict and 50 people were booked for trying to attack a journalist. Around 500 police personnel, including women, have been deployed to ensure a safe passage to the pilgrims to the Lord Ayyappa temple.
The shrine located on the mountain ranges of the ecologically fragile Western Ghats will open at 5pm for the first time after the recent Supreme Court. The temple will be closed on October 22 after the five-day monthly prayer during the Malayalam month of Thulam.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said no one would be allowed to block devotees from proceeding to Sabarimala.