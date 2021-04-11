Sabarimala Temple Opens for Vishu Festival, Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad to Offer Prayers Today

The Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opened its doors for the pilgrims on Saturday for the monthly pooja and Vishnu festival. State Governor Arif Mohammed will visit the temple on Sunday to offer prayers.

The Travancore Devaswom Board said the Covid-19 restrictions will continue to be in effect in the temple due to a rise in the number of Covid- 19 cases. The number of devotees allowed through virtual queue passes will be 10,000 a day with mandatory.

Only those carrying RT-PCR negative certificates from within 48 hours or those who have been administered the two dozes of vaccination will be allowed to enter From Sunday through online registration.

Devotees will be allowed for darshan only at 5 am on Sunday after which the temple will be opened for ‘Vishukani’ darshan at April 14 at 5am. It will be closed on April 18, the administration said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here