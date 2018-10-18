Sabarimala Temple Protests LIVE: Devaswom Board Chief says ‘Ready To Compromise’ if Stir is Called Off

Sabarimala Temple Protests LIVE Updates: In what could be seen as a breakthrough in the ongoing Sabarimala protests, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar has said that board is willing to file the review petition if protesters call off their agitation. "We're ready to compromise. Will the protesters call off agitation if the board files review petition? Padmakumar said on Thursday evening.
"Board is free to take independent decisions. It can take a call on review petition as well," Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said.
Women journalists trying to report on the Sabarimala protests were pushed around, threatened and intimidated. The mob smashed their vehicles and damaged cameras and equipment.
Oct 18, 2018 10:09 pm (IST)
A devotee visiting Sabarimala shrine protests against Supreme Court verdict that allowed the entry of women of all age groups in the temple.
Kerala: A devotee visiting #SabarimalaTemple protesting against the Supreme Court's verdict allowing entry of women in the temple says, "Lord Ayyappa is a 'Nithya Brahmachaari', this must be preserved at any cost. Sanctity of the temple should be preserved." pic.twitter.com/dtShVcHQXd
MHA Says State Govt Responsible for Law & Order | The Centre has asked the Kerala government to ensure peace across the state following protests against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups to enter Sabarimala temple, officials said. In an advisory, the Home Ministry said the maintenance of law and order, including providing security to women wishing to visit the temple, was the responsibility of the state government.
Oct 18, 2018 6:18 pm (IST)
Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Tourism and Devaswom says that the Board is free to take independent decisions, while adding that it can take a call on filing the review petition.
Oct 18, 2018 6:07 pm (IST)
Travancore Devaswom Board Extends Olive Branch | Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar says the board is ready to compromise. He asks protesters whether they would call off agitation if board files review petition.
Oct 18, 2018 5:43 pm (IST)
Situation Tense, Say Sources | Sources in the police department say the situation for the next two days seems tense. They said that the anger is mostly against the media and police. Upon being asked whether women could travel towards the shrine, they said it was not advisable for women reporters to go to Nilakkal or Pampa.
Oct 18, 2018 4:20 pm (IST)
More police officials to be deployed in Sabarimala and Pamba.
#ALERT | More police officials to be deployed in Sabarimala and Pamba. ADGP & IG ranked monitor the situation round the clock these officials will stay in Pamba additional battalions of armed Police and commandos will be on standby in Thiruvananthapuram. | #DadagiriOrDevotionpic.twitter.com/LyxLtORiRG
Rahul Easwar Releases Video | Activist Rahul Easwar released a video saying that he has been sent to police remand and is being taken to Kottarakara Jail. In the video, he says that along with him around 20 people have been arrested on non-bailable charges. He was arrested on Wednesday from Nilakkal base camp and an FIR was registered against him.
Oct 18, 2018 3:56 pm (IST)
The Sabarimla head priest, Kandaru Rajeevaru on Thursday dismissed reports that the tantri family had planned to close down the Lord Ayyappa temple if young women entered it to offer prayers.However, the priest appealed to the women, belonging to the age group of 10-50, who were restricted as per th centuries-old traditions of the shrine, not to come to the Sannidhanam and “create problems”. "We have never said that the temple will be closed if women of the traditionally barred age group enter there. It is our duty and responsibility to carry out the monthly poojas and other rituals. We will not break the custom," Rajeevaru said.
Oct 18, 2018 2:13 pm (IST)
As protesting devotees continue to block the path of women, Kerala IG Manoj Abraham says, “We are here to give protection to every pilgrim. We have set up road blocks. We cannot cover the entire crowd, but we will offer protection to every pilgrim who comes to Sabarimala.”
Oct 18, 2018 2:12 pm (IST)
Members of BJP Yuva Morcha have reportedly been detained for staging protests in Nilakkal.
Oct 18, 2018 12:56 pm (IST)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweets that those stopping women from proceeding to the Sabarimala shrine are “RSS-backed”. “These attackers are motivated by casteist and feudal ideologies. Encouraging such movements will eventually lead to the banishment of backward classes from places like Sabarimala. All believers must condemn this attack on Sabarimala,” he says.
Sabarimala has a uniqueness that other temples lack; it allows entry for people of all faith. Sangh Parivar and RSS have always been intolerant of this fact. They have made many attempts to erase this distinction of Sabarimala.
The role they played in eliminating the rituals performed at Sabarimala by Adivasi-Malayaran community is common knowledge. The present troubles must be seen in this light. The RSS backed attackers are obstructing believers and spreading terror.
These attackers are motivated by casteist and feudal ideologies. Encouraging such movements will eventually lead to the banishment of backward classes from places like Sabarimala. All believers must condemn this attack on Sabarimala.
Police have also promulgated section 144 of CrPc in four places including Pamba, Sannidhanam to check any kind of protest and violence. The Sabarimala Samarakashna Samithi, an outfit of devotees, has called the hartal to protest the Wednesday 'police lathicharge' against Lord Ayyappa devotees at Nilackal, the base camp of Lord Ayappa shrine in Sabarimala. The BJP and its NDA partners have extended their support to the hartal call. The Congress said it would not join the strike but hold protest demonstrations across the state on Thursday.
Oct 18, 2018 11:11 am (IST)
Buses and auto-rickshaws are meanwhile off roads in Kerala due to a hartal called by various Hindu outfits against the decision to allow women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple. Special security arrangements have been put in place at various locations including Pamba, Nilackal, Erumeli en route to the Sabarimala temple, located in Pathanamthitta district. However, stray incidents of stone-pelting on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses were reported from some parts of the state. However, private vehicles were plying in some areas.
Oct 18, 2018 10:28 am (IST)
Speaking to CNN-News18, NYT journalist Suhasini Raj, who was stopped from going to the temple by protesters, lauds Kerala Police. “I was given an escort by Kerala Police, they had done a fantastic job. During my trek, we encountered protesters who were against my presence there. They pelted stones at us. Kerala Police protected me. They were ready to call in additional forces, but I decided against it and called off my trek to Sabarimala. When I was brought back to the police station, I was offered medical help and now I have been given a police escort to Kochi,” she says.
Oct 18, 2018 10:26 am (IST)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has spoken about the Sabarimala temple row in his Vijayadashami speech, saying devotees should have been consulted before the SC verdict on women’s entry was implanted. Click here for updates on Bhagwat’s speech
Oct 18, 2018 9:53 am (IST)
New York Times reporter Suhasini Raj, who was forced by angry protesters to return to Pamba, will not be making another attempt to reach the Sabarimala shrine. She is being given police escort for her return to Kochi.
Oct 18, 2018 9:03 am (IST)
A 24-hour bandh called by Pravin Togadia’s Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad and Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi, an outfit of devotees, has begun taking effect in Kerala. Buses run by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have reportedly been pelted with stones in Kozikode, Cherthala and Aatingal.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's decision to implement the SC order - or rather his perceived haste in implementing the order - actually came as a surprise lifeline for the BJP and the Sangh Parivar.
Oct 18, 2018 8:55 am (IST)
Accused of political opportunism over the Sabarimala temple row, the Congress says it stands by "gender equality", adding, however, that its Kerala unit has the right to espouse the sentiments of locals to seek a review of the Supreme Court verdict. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it is the constitutional right of every citizen to seek a review of a Supreme Court judgment and these sentiments are expressed by a multitude of groups in Kerala. "As far as the local sentiments are concerned, it is the duty of the Kerala State Congress Committee to espouse and place forward the sentiments of the people. They are neither violating the law nor the Constitution," he told reporters.
Oct 18, 2018 8:37 am (IST)
The Lord Ayyappa shrine will remain open for the 5-day monthly pooja during the Malayalam month of Thulam before being closed on October 22. 'Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad' led by Pravin Togadia and the 'Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi', an outfit of devotees, have called a 24-hour-long hartal which started at midnight.
Oct 18, 2018 8:36 am (IST)
Both the Congress, the main opposition party in Kerala, and the BJP, which is desperately seeking to expand its footprint in the state, have lent support to the agitation against the Supreme Court verdict. State Congress working president K Sudhakaran led his party workers in a protest at Nilackal to express solidarity with Ayyappa devotees. An embattled Left Front government has reacted sharply to the protests, with the state's religious trusts minister Kadakampally Surendran calling them "politically motivated". Surendran, who reviewed the situation and preparations for the three-month-long Mandalam-Makaravilakku-festival beginning November 17 at Sannidhanam (Sabarimala temple complex), said the government would tackle the agitation politically.
Oct 18, 2018 8:35 am (IST)
Suhasini Raj is the third woman who has been stopped midway the trek. Yesterday, Madhavi, a gutsy woman from Andhra Pradesh in her 40s, tried to trek the Sabarimala hills to reach the Lord Ayyappa temple but was forced to return to Pamba by angry male devotees. Liby, a woman from Kerala's Alappuzha, also in the 10-50 year age group, was prevented from proceeding to Sabarimala at Pathanamthitta bus terminal. She was escorted to safety by police.
Oct 18, 2018 8:29 am (IST)
UPDATE | NYT reporter Suhasini Raj who was forced to return by protesters is now back in Pamba. A police escort team has taken her to the Pamba police station where a call will be taken on a fresh attempt to make it to the temple.
Oct 18, 2018 8:25 am (IST)
Activist Rahul Easwar, a front-ranking leader of the protesters and votary of continuance of the tradition barring girls and women between 10 and 50 years from entering the temple, a custom which the Supreme Court overturned on September 28, was arrested at Pamba. Incensed over Kerala's Left Front government's decision not to file a review plea against the Supreme Court verdict, protesters pelted police with stones and the latter hit right back with vengeance wielding batons with telling effect, leaving many fallen and writhing in pain on the road. Several protesters were seen being bundled into police vehicles, while siren blaring ambulances carried some to hospitals.
Oct 18, 2018 8:16 am (IST)
The temple gates had reopened for monthly prayers yesterday, the first time since the Supreme Court allowed women of menstrual age to enter the Lord Ayyappa shrine. Women journalists, including a CNN-News18 reporter and her crew, were heckled, their vehicles smashed and young female Ayyappa devotees turned back as hordes of activists of Hindu fringe groups besieged the road leading to the temple, abode to Lord Ayyappa, its eternally celibate deity. Chaos and mayhem on the road leading from Nilackal, the gateway to the shrine, 20 km away, to Pamba in the foothills from where the devotees start the arduous 6-km trek to Sabarimala reigned supreme, as activists of fought pitched battles with police, leaving many injured and bleeding.
Oct 18, 2018 8:12 am (IST)
UPDATE | New York Times journalist Suhasini Raj has been forced to abandon her journey to the Sabarimala temple after protests, despite being given police protection. Raj was trekking to the hill with a colleague, who is reportedly a foreigner. She had to end her journey at Marakkoottam after protesters blocked her way. Earlier, she was blocked at Pamba by protesters who were chanting hymns of Lord Ayyappa, but she managed to get past them after showing her ID card. She had said that she was came here as part of her job and not as a devotee, Mathrubhumi reported.
Oct 18, 2018 8:01 am (IST)
It’s the first morning following the tense opening of the temple doors in Sabarimala and a woman, said to be a Delhi-based journalist of a foreign media outlet, began trekking to the hill amid protests by devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the hill shrine. Police have thrown a security ring around the woman accompanied by her colleague, a foreigner. However, there is no confirmation regarding her age. Local TV crew said she is in her late 40s and if she climbed the hill, she would be the first woman of the menstrual age group to visit the Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa after the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine.
Oct 17, 2018 9:52 pm (IST)
Seen here, women above 50 years of age entering Sabarimala temple on Wednesday evening. Women between the ages of 10-50 did not arrive as protests opposing the SC verdict broke out, preventing women’s entry into the shrine. Women journalists were also heckled and attacked.
Kerala:Women above 50 yrs of age were seen entering #SabarimalaTemple this evening.Women b/w 10-50 yrs of age didn't arrive there today due to security concerns,in the light of protests opposing entry of women of all age groups at the temple.Its portals will stay open till Oct 22 pic.twitter.com/aG8bSYW6SL
Police lathicharge the protestors after they opposed the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala on Wednesday. (PTI)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has blamed the protests against women’s entry into the Lord Ayyappa shrine on the RSS, saying encouraging such agitation would lead to “banishment of backward classes from places like Sabarimala”. It’s been more than 20 hours since the temple gates opened for the first time since Supreme Court allowed women of menstrual age the right to pray at the shrine, but no woman has been able to even reach the 18 steps let alone enter the sanctum sanctorum.
New York Times journalist Suhasini Raj tried to make the journey this morning, but had to turn back midway after being attacked by angry male devotees. Raj returned to Kochi under police protection. Speaking to CNN-News18, she lauded the efforts of the Kerala Police and said they were ready to deploy additional forces, but she decided against a fresh attempt. She was the third woman to be turned back by protesting devotees since gates of Lord Ayyappa temple opened last evening for monthly prayers. The protesters are stopping women journalists too from embarking on the trek to the temple.
A 24-hour bandh called by Pravin Togadia’s Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad and Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi, an outfit of devotees, has also begun taking effect in Kerala. Buses run by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have reportedly been pelted with stones in Kozikode, Cherthala and Aatingal.
The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala had opened its iron gates on Wednesday for the first time since the Supreme Court allowed women of menstrual age to enter the shrine but none from the "banned" age group could make it to its hallowed precincts amid a welter of protests and violent clashes.
Authorities have imposed Section 144 at Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal and Ilavunkal, but the prohibitory orders are being violated as protesters under the gathering under the guise of being devotees.
CNN-News18 crew covering the Sabarimala protests was attacked by a mob at the Nilakkal base camp, the main gateway to the hill shrine, in a cowardly tactic designed to intimidate women devotees ahead of the temple’s opening at 5pm.
Women journalists from other organisations too were heckled and their vehicles smashed. Most of the attacks began in the form of "vehicle checks" by protesters to ensure that young women are not inside. Chaos and mayhem ruled supreme on the road leading from Nilakkal to Pamba in the foothills from where the devotees start the arduous trek to Sabarimala, as activists of Hindu fringe groups fought pitched battles with police, leaving many injured and bleeding.
Angry over Kerala's Left Front government's decision not to file a review plea against the Supreme Court's September 28 landmark order, protesters pelted police with stones. The police too responded with batons, leaving many fallen and writhing in pain on the road.
Several protesters were seen being bundled into police vehicles, while siren blaring ambulances carried some to hospitals. At least 10 people from the media, including reporters and photojournalists, were injured and equipment of several of them damaged, senior minister EP Jayarajan said.
Unfazed by the unfolding violence, Madhavi, a gutsy woman from Andhra Pradesh in her 40s, tried to climb the Sabarimala hills to reach the Lord Ayyappa temple, but was forced to return to Pamba, menaced by agitated male devotees, reported PTI.
Both the Congress, the main opposition party in Kerala, and the BJP, which is desperately seeking to expand its footprint in the state, have lent support to the agitation against the Supreme Court verdict.
State Congress working president K Sudhakaran led his party workers in a protest at Nilakkal to express solidarity with Ayyappa devotees.
An embattled Left Front government reacted sharply to the protests, with the state's religious trusts minister Kadakampally Surendran calling them "politically motivated".
Surendran, who reviewed the situation and preparations for the three-month-long Mandalam-Makaravilakku-festival beginning November 17 at Sannidhanam (Sabarimala temple complex), said the government would tackle the agitation politically.
"The BJP-RSS are trying to create tension and destroy the peaceful atmosphere in Kerala for political gain. We know the agenda of the RSS and BJP very well," he said, and insisted the government did not want any confrontation with believers.
The BJP rejected the allegation, saying the government was responsible for the "collapse" of law and order.
Party leader and MP V Muraleedharan said the government should shed its stubbornness and respect the sentiments of the people of Kerala.
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala blamed both the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP-RSS combine for violence.
Even as streets in Nilakkal and Pamba erupted in tumult, thousands of bare-chested Ayyappa devotees waited patiently in the vast concourse outside Sabarimala for its gates to open at the appointed hour: 5 pm.
Carrying "Irumudikettu" (the sacred bundle containing ghee-filled coconuts they offer to the deity), they calmly walked past security personnel to take their place in the long queue where they would wait for hours on end for a glimpse of Lord Ayyappa.
Though older women and very young girls could be seen in the crowd, none of menstrual age was spotted.
"No girl or woman in the age group of 10 and 50 has so far visited Sannidhanam (the temple complex) so far," a senior official of the Travancore Devaswom Board, the body which manages the shrine, told PTI wishing not to be named.
The shrine will remain open for the 5-day monthly pooja during the Malayalam month of Thulam before being closed on October 22.
The Pathanamthitta district authority has promulgated prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC banning assembly of four or more people in strife-torn Pamba and Nilakkal following Wednesday's violence and a strike called by right wing outfits.
The BJP and its NDA partners have backed a 12-hour 'hartal' called by Sabarimala Action Council to protest the police action against devotees. The Congress said it would not join the strike but hold protest demonstrations across the state on Thursday.