Sabarimala Temple Re-opens After 7 Months, Only 250 Devotees Per Day Allowed from Tomorrow

The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala re-opened for the five-day monthly pujas on Friday evening after over six months of closure since the national lockdown due to COVID-19. The devotees will be allowed entry from Saturday morning at 5 am, the first day of Malayalam month 'Thulam'. The number of devotees allowed each day has been limited to 250.

Pilgrims will have to mandatorily carry COVID-19 negative certificates of tests conducted 48 hours prior to their visit and book darshan time and day through virtual queue system. They should also carry a medical certificate stating that they were fit to trek the holy hills.

All arrangements have been completed to ensure that pilgrims face no hassles. Only those between 10 and 60 years would be allowed to offer prayers and the pilgrims should carry masks, sanitisers and gloves and strictly follow COVID-19 protocol.

All other routes to Sabarimala, except through Vadasserikkara and Erumeli, have been closed.

Medical and para medical staff have been deployed at the hospitals at nilackal, Pamba and sannidhanam. Pilgrims are not permitted to stay at Sannidhanam, Nilackkalor Pamba in view of the COVID-19 situation.

