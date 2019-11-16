Sabarimala Temple Row LIVE: Doors to Open at 5pm; Trupti Desai to Attempt Darshan Tomorrow Amid 'Confusion' Over SC Order

Sabarimala Temple Row LIVE: Days after the Supreme Court referred the Sabarimala temple case to a larger bench, the Lord Ayyappa shrine is all set to reopen today evening for pilgrimage season, even as the government said women who want to visit the hill temple should get a "court order”. The top court has decided to set up a larger bench to re-examine religious issues, including those arising out of its earlier verdict that lifted a centuries-old ban on women of menstruating age visiting the shrine.

With the two-month long annual pilgrimage season set to commence from November 17, Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said Sabarimala was not a place for activism and the LDF government would not support those who make announcements about entering the hill shrine for the sake of publicity.

Here’s a look at the top developments so far:

- The portals of the hill shrine, located in a reserve forest in Western Ghats in Pathanamthitta district of the state, would be opened for the two-month-long Mandalam Makaravilakku season this evening around 5.

- Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu would open the sanctum sanctorum and perform the pujas this evening. AK Sudheer Namboodiri would take charge as the Sabarimala Melsanthi and MS Parameshwaran Namboodiri as Malikapuram Melsanthi.

- The pilgrims would be allowed to climb the 18 holy steps after the padi puja and have darshan. Devotees have started arriving at Nilackal and Pamba from various parts of Kerala and neighbouring states, but would be allowed to leave for the shrine only by 2 pm.

- Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said that Sabarimala is not a place for activists to display their activism and said the government would not encourage such women who want to visit the shrine for publicity. Those who want to visit the temple can procure a court order to enter the temple, he said.

- Social activist and Bhumata bridge leader, Trupti Desai, who was not allowed to offer prayers last year and had to return from Kochi airport due to protests from devotees, said in Mumbai that she would be visiting Sabarimala on Sunday.

- Law minister AK Balan says the government will approach competent legal experts on the "confusions" prevailing in the apex court's judgment.

- "This Sabarimala season will be peaceful. But if anyone tries to hamper the peaceful darshan of devotees, the government will take strong action. If someone thinks that they can exploit the devotees by spreading lies and turn them against the government, let me tell you, it's not going to happen," Balan said.

- Tight security will be provided during the pilgrimage season with over 10,000 police personnel being posted in phases in and around the hill temple. Pathanamthitta district collector told the media that there was no need for declaring prohibitory orders like last year.

- Unlike last year, when the shrine and the adjacent areas were recuperating from the August deluge that had hit the state, the Devaswom Board this year has made extensive arrangements to receive devotees.

- The Board, which manages the temples in the state, said resting places for the devotees at Nilackal, Pamba and Sannidhanam areas has already been set up along with medical, water and toilet facilities. The board has also set up five emergency medical centres.

- Meanwhile, the Congress-led United Democratic Front demanded withdrawal of the state government's affidavit in the Supreme Court which it said was filed in favour of women's entry into the shrine.

- In another development, N Vasu took charge as the Travancore Devaswom Board president on Friday and said more clarity would have been there if the court had said its 2018 order was stayed. He said it was some anti-social elements and goons who tried to destroy the peace of Sabarimala.

- The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has decided to deploy 150 buses to transport devotees between Pamba and Nilackal, a distance of around 18 km. The KSRTC has also arranged special services from almost all parts of the state to Pamba and Nilackal.

The state and temple precincts had witnessed frenzied protests by right outfits and BJP workers last year after the LDF government had decided to implement the Supreme court's verdict of September 28, 2018 allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the shrine.

For centuries women in the menstruating age group of 10- 50 years were barred from entering the temple.

However, this year, even though the top court has not stayed its verdict on entry of young women into the shrine while posting various petitions on the matter to a larger bench, the government was exercising caution.

Attempts by around a dozen women, including activists and journalists in the 10-50 years age group, to climb the sacred hills had come to nought last year as frenzied devotees of Lord Ayyappa heckled and hassled them and forced them to retreat.

However, defying protesters, two women, in their 40s — Bindu Ammini and Kanakadurga — had entered the Ayyappa temple in January this year and offered prayers scripting history. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which is managing the Ayyappa shrine, has also sought legal opinion on the apex court directive.

