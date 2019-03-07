English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sabarimala Temple to Get New Gold-plated Door
The Lord Ayyappa Temple had recently witnessed frenzied protests by devotees opposing the implementation of the landmark September 28 Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the temple.
File image of Sabarimala temple in Kerala.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: The Sabarimala temple is all set to get a new gold-plated door when the hill shrine opens for the 11-day monthly poojas next week.
The existing door of the sanctum sanctorum, which developed tiny cracks, would be replaced with the new one on the night of March 11, temple authorities said.
The holy door, made of quality teak wood, is plated with at least four kilogram of gold after engraving and embossing it with copper.
The shrine, opening for monthly poojas on March 11, will be closed on March 21.
A group of Sabarimala devotees, led by one Unni Namboothiri, met the expenses of the new door as an offering to the presiding deity, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar said.
"The new door is dedicated by them as an offering to Lord Ayyappa. The existing door has developed some cracks. A devaprashnam (astrological consultation) was also made some time back regarding the changing of the door," he told PTI.
"The new door is designed in such a way that the gold platings can be removed if the door suffers any damage in course of time," the TDB chief said.
The door would be brought to Elampally Dharmasasta Temple, from where it would be taken in a procession to the Sabarimala shrine as a procession on March 10, he added.
The TDB officials would receive the holy door at Sannidhanam, the Sabarimala temple complex.
The Lord Ayyappa Temple had recently witnessed frenzied protests by devotees opposing the implementation of the landmark September 28 Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the temple.
The existing door of the sanctum sanctorum, which developed tiny cracks, would be replaced with the new one on the night of March 11, temple authorities said.
The holy door, made of quality teak wood, is plated with at least four kilogram of gold after engraving and embossing it with copper.
The shrine, opening for monthly poojas on March 11, will be closed on March 21.
A group of Sabarimala devotees, led by one Unni Namboothiri, met the expenses of the new door as an offering to the presiding deity, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar said.
"The new door is dedicated by them as an offering to Lord Ayyappa. The existing door has developed some cracks. A devaprashnam (astrological consultation) was also made some time back regarding the changing of the door," he told PTI.
"The new door is designed in such a way that the gold platings can be removed if the door suffers any damage in course of time," the TDB chief said.
The door would be brought to Elampally Dharmasasta Temple, from where it would be taken in a procession to the Sabarimala shrine as a procession on March 10, he added.
The TDB officials would receive the holy door at Sannidhanam, the Sabarimala temple complex.
The Lord Ayyappa Temple had recently witnessed frenzied protests by devotees opposing the implementation of the landmark September 28 Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the temple.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sona Mohapatra Not Happy with Salman Khan on Her Timeline, Requests Twitter to 'Spruce Up Algorithm'
- Amid India-Pak Tension, Trailer of Pakistani Film Sher Dil Mentions Surgical Strike
- Flipkart Honor International Women’s Day Sale: up to Rs 6,000 Discounts on Honor 9, Honor 7A, And Honor 9 Lite
- Delhi Gets Four Fully-Automated Driving Test Centres, Eight More Coming Soon
- PUBG Mobile New Zombies Update Might Let You Play as a Zombie: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results