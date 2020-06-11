Covid-19 Scare: Sabarimala Temple to Stay Shut for Devotees, Aarattu Festival Postponed Further

Sabarimala temple will remain closed for devotees when it opens for the monthly puja on June 14. Only rituals will be held at the moment and the temple will be closed on June 19.

The decision was taken at a meeting held among the Kerala Devaswom Minister, Travancore Devaswom Board president and the temple’s ‘tantri’ in view of the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

The "aarattu" festival at Sabarimala that was scheduled to begin on June 19 and end on June 28 has been postponed. It was initially supposed to be held in April.

Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru said that there is no differences of opinion between him and Travancore Devaswom Board, adding that he was consulted before and after a recent meeting held with Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan on the issue.

Following the rise in coronavirus cases in the state, Mohanary had written to the Devaswom Board to reconsider the decision on opening the temple.

"The situation is not like how it was last month. Cases are increasing. If anyone tests positive, then the priests too would have to go into quarantine and the festival will have to be stopped. It is better to not have the festival at this time. It was me who suggested that we can have the festival in June," the thantri said.

Earlier, it was decided the temple would be allow visitors from June 14 after the central government issued guidelines on opening places of worship.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said, "Opposition parties and the BJP were continuously asking why the government is not opening up places of worship. They kept saying that the government is consciously delaying opening up of places of worship. The leader of Opposition had himself urged us to reopen temples following restrictions. It was in this backdrop that the CM held discussions with representatives of various religious organisations."

Surendran said most of the devotees come to Sabarimala from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana all of which have seen rapid rise in cases over the past few days.

