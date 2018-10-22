English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sabarimala Temple Verdict: SC to Decide Date Tomorrow for Hearing Review Petitions
A five-judge constitution bench by a ratio of 4:1 had held that women of all age groups should be allowed entry in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will decide on Tuesday as to when the petitions, seeking review of its Sabarimala verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the temple, will be listed for hearing.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul considered the submissions of lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara that his petition seeking review of the constitutional bench judgment be listed for urgent hearing.
"We know that there are 19 review petitions pending. By tomorrow we will decide," the bench said.
Nedumpara was mentioning the petition filed by National Ayyappa Devotees Association.
