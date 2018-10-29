English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sabarimala Thantri Family Disowns Rahul Easwar, Says He is Cheating Ayyappa Devotees
The statement also said the family did not agree with Rahul’s controversial speech, where he revealed an organised conspiracy to desecrate the temple by spilling blood in case women entered.
File photo of activist Rahul Easwar
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: The Thazhmon Madhom Thantri family on Monday dissociated themselves from Ayyappa Dharma Sena president Rahul Easwar, who has been leading the protests against the entry of women in Sabarimala temple despite a Supreme Court order.
In a public statement, the family – members of which are traditionally the head priests of Sabarimala temple – made it clear that Rahul was not a part of the family and was in no way related to the practices and traditions of the temple or the Thantris.
The Thantris clarified that Rahul was related to the family from his mother’s side – he is the son of Easwaran Namboothiri and Mallika Namboothiri. According to customs, she is no longer part of their family after marriage, they said.
Rahul projected himself as the voice of the Thantris during the protests against the entry of women, but in their statement, the family said he had put them in a fix with his actions.
“Rahul Easwar is cheating Ayyappa devotees, general public, media and government only because his mother is from the family. He is trying to speak as the voice of our family and his immature actions are putting the family in a fix,” the statement said.
“He is not related to the family (practices in anyway). My sister got married and moved away. We practice a patrilineal system now. Which means only the sons inherit the legacy,” Thantri Kandararu Mohanararu, Easwar’s uncle, said.
The statement also said the family did not agree with Rahul’s controversial speech, where he revealed an organised conspiracy to desecrate the temple by spilling blood from wounds, in case women entered. The family said he could go to any length for media attention.
“He even made an attempt to become a priest in Sabarimala by using a fake letter pad of Sabarimala Chief Thantri Kandararu Maheswarar. He took his grandfather’s signature on blank cheques and withdrew large amounts on multiple occasions,” the statement added.
Rahul has been arrested and later released on bail twice for his role in instigating protesters against the lawful entry of women in Sabarimala. The cases registered against him include charges of rioting, unlawful assembly and promoting enmity between people on the basis of religion.
In a public statement, the family – members of which are traditionally the head priests of Sabarimala temple – made it clear that Rahul was not a part of the family and was in no way related to the practices and traditions of the temple or the Thantris.
The Thantris clarified that Rahul was related to the family from his mother’s side – he is the son of Easwaran Namboothiri and Mallika Namboothiri. According to customs, she is no longer part of their family after marriage, they said.
Rahul projected himself as the voice of the Thantris during the protests against the entry of women, but in their statement, the family said he had put them in a fix with his actions.
“Rahul Easwar is cheating Ayyappa devotees, general public, media and government only because his mother is from the family. He is trying to speak as the voice of our family and his immature actions are putting the family in a fix,” the statement said.
“He is not related to the family (practices in anyway). My sister got married and moved away. We practice a patrilineal system now. Which means only the sons inherit the legacy,” Thantri Kandararu Mohanararu, Easwar’s uncle, said.
The statement also said the family did not agree with Rahul’s controversial speech, where he revealed an organised conspiracy to desecrate the temple by spilling blood from wounds, in case women entered. The family said he could go to any length for media attention.
“He even made an attempt to become a priest in Sabarimala by using a fake letter pad of Sabarimala Chief Thantri Kandararu Maheswarar. He took his grandfather’s signature on blank cheques and withdrew large amounts on multiple occasions,” the statement added.
Rahul has been arrested and later released on bail twice for his role in instigating protesters against the lawful entry of women in Sabarimala. The cases registered against him include charges of rioting, unlawful assembly and promoting enmity between people on the basis of religion.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Julen Lopetegui Sacked as Real Madrid Manager
- Avengers 4: Tony Stark Will Have to Sacrifice Everything for Soul Stone
- Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Bhagyashree’s Son Abhimanyu Dassani is Ready to Charm You
- Tanushree Dutta Strongly Reacts to Rakhi Sawant's Allegations, Calls her 'Uncouth' and 'Perverted'
- Philips Series 5000i Review: This is Two Air Purifiers in One, For Your Home
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...