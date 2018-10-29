Sabarimala Thantri Family Disowns Rahul Easwar, Says He is Cheating Ayyappa Devotees

The Thazhmon Madhom Thantri family on Monday dissociated themselves from Ayyappa Dharma Sena president Rahul Easwar, who has been leading the protests against the entry of women in Sabarimala temple despite a Supreme Court order.In a public statement, the family – members of which are traditionally the head priests of Sabarimala temple – made it clear that Rahul was not a part of the family and was in no way related to the practices and traditions of the temple or the Thantris.The Thantris clarified that Rahul was related to the family from his mother’s side – he is the son of Easwaran Namboothiri and Mallika Namboothiri. According to customs, she is no longer part of their family after marriage, they said.Rahul projected himself as the voice of the Thantris during the protests against the entry of women, but in their statement, the family said he had put them in a fix with his actions.“Rahul Easwar is cheating Ayyappa devotees, general public, media and government only because his mother is from the family. He is trying to speak as the voice of our family and his immature actions are putting the family in a fix,” the statement said.“He is not related to the family (practices in anyway). My sister got married and moved away. We practice a patrilineal system now. Which means only the sons inherit the legacy,” Thantri Kandararu Mohanararu, Easwar’s uncle, said.The statement also said the family did not agree with Rahul’s controversial speech, where he revealed an organised conspiracy to desecrate the temple by spilling blood from wounds, in case women entered. The family said he could go to any length for media attention.“He even made an attempt to become a priest in Sabarimala by using a fake letter pad of Sabarimala Chief Thantri Kandararu Maheswarar. He took his grandfather’s signature on blank cheques and withdrew large amounts on multiple occasions,” the statement added.Rahul has been arrested and later released on bail twice for his role in instigating protesters against the lawful entry of women in Sabarimala. The cases registered against him include charges of rioting, unlawful assembly and promoting enmity between people on the basis of religion.