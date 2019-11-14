Sabarimala Verdict LIVE: All Eyes on SC Today as Court to Decide on Review Pleas Against Entry of Women

Nov 14, 2019 8:00 am (IST)

Here's a look at the arguments of the main petitioners in the case:-

1. Nair Service Society: Represented by senior advocate K Parasaran, the Nair Service Society had held that the custom banning menstruating women from entering the temple was essential to maintain the sanctitye of the temple in following the age-old practice.

2. Travancore Devaswom Board: The hearings saw an interesting twist when the TDB, which handles the temple's management, changed its stance. The TDB had earlier opposed the judgement reasoning that it hadn't taken into consideration the "essential character" of the deity. It had also opposed the PIL by Indian Young Lawyers Association on the grounds that the "celibate character" of Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity of the temple, is a unique feature which should be protected. The TDB, however, changed its stance following which it submitted in the court that discrimination on the grounds of biological attributes was not correct.

3. Former Thantri: A counsel for the temple priest, the former Thantri of Sabarimala had told the court that the deity's celibacy would be eroded if women of menstruating age be allowed in the temple.