Sabarimala Verdict LIVE: All Eyes on SC Today as Court to Decide on Review Pleas Against Entry of Women

Event Highlights
The apex court, by a majority verdict of 4:1, on September 28, 2018, had lifted the ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 and 50 from entering the famous Ayyappa shrine in Kerala and had held that this centuries-old Hindu religious practice was illegal and unconstitutional.
A Look Back: The Cultural Battle in Kerala | Meanwhile, as the issue raged on in court, two women scripted history by becoming the first in centuries to enter the temple. Their entry into the temple, however, escalated the cultural battle in the state and culminated into a face-off between the authorities and protesters who attempted to prevent the women from entering. The matter became politically charged after the BJP became involved staging many protests against the entry of women. However, the real spectacle and act of resilence came in the form of a 620 km long human chain "in support of gender equality"
Here's a look at the arguments of the main petitioners in the case:-
1. Nair Service Society: Represented by senior advocate K Parasaran, the Nair Service Society had held that the custom banning menstruating women from entering the temple was essential to maintain the sanctitye of the temple in following the age-old practice.
2. Travancore Devaswom Board: The hearings saw an interesting twist when the TDB, which handles the temple's management, changed its stance. The TDB had earlier opposed the judgement reasoning that it hadn't taken into consideration the "essential character" of the deity. It had also opposed the PIL by Indian Young Lawyers Association on the grounds that the "celibate character" of Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity of the temple, is a unique feature which should be protected. The TDB, however, changed its stance following which it submitted in the court that discrimination on the grounds of biological attributes was not correct.
3. Former Thantri: A counsel for the temple priest, the former Thantri of Sabarimala had told the court that the deity's celibacy would be eroded if women of menstruating age be allowed in the temple.
The court had on November 13 last year agreed to hear in open court pleas against the judgement but refused to stay its verdict. The main petitioners in the case include the Nair Service Society, Travancore Devaswom Board and a former Thantri. The Kerala government had also expressed its support to the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling, urging the apex court to not consider the review petitions.
SC Verdict on Review Petitions | Supreme Court will today announce its judgement on the review petitions against its 2018 judgement allowing women of menstruating age to enter and worship in the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The verdict comes days before CJI Ranjan Gogoi demits office on November 17.
File photo
The bench comprised then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra, who was the lone dissenter in the verdict.
In February 2019, the Supreme Court had reserved judgment after hearing several pleas filed by parties such as the Nair Service Society, the priest of the temple and the Travancore Devaswom Board, seeking a review of the court’s September 28 judgment.
The verdict comes just two days ahead of the Sabarimala Temple reopening for the two-month-long ‘mandalam’ season from November 16.
Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the situation, around 2,500 policemen and women will be posted in and around the temple complex for two weeks. State Minister for Devasoms (the body that looks after temple affairs) Kadakampally Surendran is also reviewing the arrangements on a daily basis and by now various facilities like 40 drinking water counters, over 800 drinking water taps, five emergency medical centres, oxygen parlours besides 1,500 washrooms have also been set up in and around the temple complex.
Situated in the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats at an altitude of 914 metres above sea level, Sabarimala temple is four kilometres uphill from Pamba in Pathanamthitta district, which is around 100 kms from the capital city.
The temple is dedicated to the Hindu celibate deity Ayyappan, also known as Dharma Sastha, who according to belief is the son of Shiva and Mohini, the feminine incarnation of Vishnu.
Devout pilgrims observe celibacy for 41 days before going to Sabarimala. Every pilgrim carries with him a kit ('Alrumudi' - which contains coconuts which are broken just before climbing the 18 steps) on his head during the pilgrimage and without it none are allowed to go up the holy 18 steps at the 'Sannidhanam'.
