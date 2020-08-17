Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa Temple Opens for Five-day Monthly Puja in Kerala

The country is currently in the phases of unlocks after evaluating the risks of the coronavirus pandemic. As the temples and religious places are moving towards opening their doors to devotees, Kerala’s famous Sabarimala Temple has also taken a decision on its future course of action.

The authorities have decided to open the famous Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala beginning Sunday, August 16. The decision to open the temple was taken on the evening of the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Chingam.

While the priests will worship Lord Ayyappa as per the rituals, the temple authorities have maintained some rules on the entry of the devotees, keeping the COVID-19 health protocol in mind. There will be a restriction on the entry of the devotees, as before, to keep the spread of the deadly virus at bay.

The decision has been taken by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which is responsible for the management of the Lord Ayyappa temple. TDB has issued a statement saying that the devotees will not be allowed in the temple for now.

Also Watch With Over 63,000 Fresh Cases, India's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 2.5 Million Mark

The Sabarimala temple will remain open for five day, till August 21. After this, the temple will reopen during the Onam rituals, which will take place from August 29 to September 2.

The Board had strictly mentioned that any devotee who wants to visit the shrine will have to carry COVID-19 negative certificate for darshan after the temple will open for the pilgrim season starting November 16.