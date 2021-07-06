Sabarkantha Farmers Cultivate Turmeric with Israeli Technique, Earn Rs 3-3.5 crore Per Acre

The farmers of the Sabarkantha district in Gujarat are now reaping a huge yield even in less water and less land by adopting technology from Israel. They prepared a greenhouse for turmeric farming by using this method.

The Rupal Kampa village is known for horticulture. This is the first time in Gujarat that farmers have started cultivating turmeric using the Israeli method. Farmers can get four times the yield than usual by using this method.

Chandrakant Patel, a farmer from the village, has set up a greenhouse on a four-acre farm at a cost of about Rs 10 crore and started cultivating turmeric. They have planted turmeric in a galvanised tray system by constructing a sculpture on the ground in the greenhouse for contract farming under high-tech vertical farming.

This type of farming will produce 500 to 800 tonnes per acre. That means they will get an income of about Rs 3 crore to Rs 3.5 crore per acre of land. The people of the surrounding areas have also been inspired by seeing this farming.

According to the farmer, if this type of farming is done, there is no need to spend more on labour, fertiliser and water. In addition, farming with this technique increases the yield a lot.

But this farming method is costly. The farmers are demanding that if the government provides assistance or subsidy, they can get the benefit. If this can be done, then more farmers can be attracted to such modern farming.

