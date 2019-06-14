'Sabotage Diplomacy': Iran Foreign Minister Says US Jumped to Make Allegations Over Tanker Attacks
Mohammad Javad Zarif has repeatedly said that Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, could goad US President Donald Trump into a conflict with Iran.
File photo of Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Dubai: Iran's foreign minister said on Friday that the US allegations against Iran over the Gulf of Oman tanker attacks were part of "sabotage diplomacy" adopted by a so-called B Team, which he has said includes US national security adviser John Bolton.
"That the US immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran—w/o a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence—only makes it abundantly clear that the #B_Team is moving to a #PlanB: Sabotage diplomacy—including by @AbeShinzo—and cover up its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.
That the US immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran—w/o a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence—only makes it abundantly clear that the #B_Team is moving to a #PlanB: Sabotage diplomacy—including by @AbeShinzo—and cover up its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 14, 2019
Zarif has repeatedly said that Bolton, an ardent Iran hawk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, could goad US President Donald Trump into conflict with Tehran.
Also Watch
-
Kolkata Doctors' Strike: Doctors Recount Traumatic Past Experiences
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now Book Bajaj Qute Taxi on the Uber App, New Uber XS Category Introduced
- Arjun Kapoor's Shirtless Photo on Instagram Gets This Reaction from Malaika
- Kolkata Doctors' Strike: Doctors Recount Traumatic Past Experiences
- PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Features From the new 0.13.0 Update
- No More Flip-Flopping! This Town Bans Wearing Sandals to Work
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s