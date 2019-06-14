Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Sabotage Diplomacy': Iran Foreign Minister Says US Jumped to Make Allegations Over Tanker Attacks

Mohammad Javad Zarif has repeatedly said that Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, could goad US President Donald Trump into a conflict with Iran.

Reuters

Updated:June 14, 2019, 9:14 AM IST
'Sabotage Diplomacy': Iran Foreign Minister Says US Jumped to Make Allegations Over Tanker Attacks
File photo of Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Dubai: Iran's foreign minister said on Friday that the US allegations against Iran over the Gulf of Oman tanker attacks were part of "sabotage diplomacy" adopted by a so-called B Team, which he has said includes US national security adviser John Bolton.

"That the US immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran—w/o a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence—only makes it abundantly clear that the #B_Team is moving to a #PlanB: Sabotage diplomacy—including by @AbeShinzo—and cover up its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

Zarif has repeatedly said that Bolton, an ardent Iran hawk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, could goad US President Donald Trump into conflict with Tehran.

Read full article
