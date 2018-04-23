English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sabrina Lall Has No Objections to Bail for Jessica’s Murderer, Says Being Angry is Futile
Manu Sharma, who is serving a life term in Tihar jail for murdering Jessica Lal in April 1999, is up for bail soon and reportedly has a good behavioural record in prison.
New Delhi: Jessica Lall’s sister Sabrina Lall has said that she has no objection to the release of her sister’s murderer Siddharth Vashishtha alias Manu Sharma, who is serving a life term. Jessica was shot dead at a party in April 1999.
Speaking to News18, Sabrina said that she received a letter from authorities at Tihar Jail that Sharma was up for bail soon. The letter also happened to mention some compensation that she could claim from the victim’s welfare fund.
“I responded to that letter saying that I was not interested in the compensation and that I was okay with him being released. I don’t want to see him face to face but I also don’t care what happens to him. What he does with his life is none of my concern,” she said, adding that she had asked the authorities to donate her share of the compensation to “those in more need.”
In the murder case, a Delhi court in 2006 acquitted prime accused Manu Sharma due to lack of evidence. This caused a massive outrage in public, with Sabrina at the forefront, and when the matter was up for appeal, the Delhi HC set aside the exoneration. It sentenced Manu to life term based on the same set of evidence and the top court also upheld the conviction in 2010.
Sabrina said that while she doesn’t personally track his activities in jail, she had heard that he had a good behavioural record in prison.
“It’s been years of struggle. I have lost half of my family. Holding on to anger is futile for me. I just don’t feel anything. I’m just numb,” she added. Sabrina’s mother May Lall died in 2000 and her father Ajit Lall died in 2006, still waiting for a verdict in Jessica’s murder. Sabrina’s decision comes a week Jessica’s death anniversary.
Also Watch
Speaking to News18, Sabrina said that she received a letter from authorities at Tihar Jail that Sharma was up for bail soon. The letter also happened to mention some compensation that she could claim from the victim’s welfare fund.
“I responded to that letter saying that I was not interested in the compensation and that I was okay with him being released. I don’t want to see him face to face but I also don’t care what happens to him. What he does with his life is none of my concern,” she said, adding that she had asked the authorities to donate her share of the compensation to “those in more need.”
In the murder case, a Delhi court in 2006 acquitted prime accused Manu Sharma due to lack of evidence. This caused a massive outrage in public, with Sabrina at the forefront, and when the matter was up for appeal, the Delhi HC set aside the exoneration. It sentenced Manu to life term based on the same set of evidence and the top court also upheld the conviction in 2010.
Sabrina said that while she doesn’t personally track his activities in jail, she had heard that he had a good behavioural record in prison.
“It’s been years of struggle. I have lost half of my family. Holding on to anger is futile for me. I just don’t feel anything. I’m just numb,” she added. Sabrina’s mother May Lall died in 2000 and her father Ajit Lall died in 2006, still waiting for a verdict in Jessica’s murder. Sabrina’s decision comes a week Jessica’s death anniversary.
Also Watch
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Playing ODIs First Will Help Team Settle Down in England: Shastri
- On a High After CWG Success, Sharath Kamal Hopes for India's Best Show at World Championships
- Ford Freestyle Launching in India on June 26, Will it be Priced Under Rs 6 Lakh?
- Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo as Highest Earner
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro First Impressions Review: An All-Rounder With a Mammoth Battery