Sabrina Lall Has No Objections to Bail for Jessica’s Murderer, Says Being Angry is Futile

Jessica Lall’s sister Sabrina Lall has said that she has no objection to the release of her sister’s murderer Siddharth Vashishtha alias Manu Sharma, who is serving a life term. Jessica was shot dead at a party in April 1999.Speaking to News18, Sabrina said that she received a letter from authorities at Tihar Jail that Sharma was up for bail soon. The letter also happened to mention some compensation that she could claim from the victim’s welfare fund.“I responded to that letter saying that I was not interested in the compensation and that I was okay with him being released. I don’t want to see him face to face but I also don’t care what happens to him. What he does with his life is none of my concern,” she said, adding that she had asked the authorities to donate her share of the compensation to “those in more need.”In the murder case, a Delhi court in 2006 acquitted prime accused Manu Sharma due to lack of evidence. This caused a massive outrage in public, with Sabrina at the forefront, and when the matter was up for appeal, the Delhi HC set aside the exoneration. It sentenced Manu to life term based on the same set of evidence and the top court also upheld the conviction in 2010.Sabrina said that while she doesn’t personally track his activities in jail, she had heard that he had a good behavioural record in prison.“It’s been years of struggle. I have lost half of my family. Holding on to anger is futile for me. I just don’t feel anything. I’m just numb,” she added. Sabrina’s mother May Lall died in 2000 and her father Ajit Lall died in 2006, still waiting for a verdict in Jessica’s murder. Sabrina’s decision comes a week Jessica’s death anniversary.