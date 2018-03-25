GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sachin Pilot Offers 'Chadar' on Behalf of Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Ajmer Dargah

Sachin Pilot also read out a message from Gandhi in the dargah during the ongoing Urs of Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti, which ends on Monday.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2018, 11:03 PM IST
Sachin Pilot Offers 'Chadar' on Behalf of Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Ajmer Dargah
Image tweeted by Sachin Pilot.
Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot today offered a "chadar" on behalf his party's president Rahul Gandhi at the Ajmer Dargah.

He also read out a message from Gandhi in the dargah during the ongoing Urs of Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti, which ends on Monday.

AICC secretary Vivek Bansal and other leaders were also present.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
