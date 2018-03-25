English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sachin Pilot Offers 'Chadar' on Behalf of Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Ajmer Dargah
Sachin Pilot also read out a message from Gandhi in the dargah during the ongoing Urs of Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti, which ends on Monday.
Image tweeted by Sachin Pilot.
Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot today offered a "chadar" on behalf his party's president Rahul Gandhi at the Ajmer Dargah.
He also read out a message from Gandhi in the dargah during the ongoing Urs of Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti, which ends on Monday.
AICC secretary Vivek Bansal and other leaders were also present.
