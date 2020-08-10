Congress Says Sachin Pilot to Work in Party's Interests; 3-Member Panel to Address Issues Raised by Him

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will "work in the interest" of the Congress party and its government in the state, the Congress said on Monday after a meeting between the rebel leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

The two leaders had a "frank, open and conclusive discussion", said AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal in a statement.

"Following this meeting, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three member committee to address the issues raised by Shri Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof," said the statement said.

"Shri Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan," it added.