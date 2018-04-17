English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sack Jayant Sinha and Put Off Air India Sale Till After 2019 Elections: Swamy's Advice to PM
Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy remarks come a day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the control and management of the national carrier should remain with an Indian player. He had also cautioned the government against "losing control and ownership of its skies".
New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday asked the government to defer stake sale in Air India to next year and also sought to drop of Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha from the government.
"I welcome RSS sarsangh chalak Mohan Bhagwat's timely warning on Air India family silver sale. My advice to Namo: Put off the proposal to post 2019 poll. Also, drop Jayant Sinha," Swamy said in a tweet on Tuesday.
I welcome RSS sarsangh chalak Mohan Bhagwat's timely warning on Air India family silver sale. My advice to Namo: Put off the proposal to post 2019 poll. Also drop Jayant Sinha— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 17, 2018
