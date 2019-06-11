Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sacked IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt moves Supreme Court in Case Related to 1989 Custodial Death

Bhatt's plea, challenging a Gujarat High Court order, will be heard on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 9:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sacked IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt moves Supreme Court in Case Related to 1989 Custodial Death
File photo of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt.
Loading...
New Delhi: Sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging a Gujarat High Court order, which had denied his request to summon certain additional witnesses for examination during the trial in a three-decade-old custodial death case.

Bhatt's plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi, which agreed to hear it on Wednesday.

However, Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for the Gujarat government, termed it as delaying tactic by the former officer.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for Bhatt, sought urgent listing of the plea saying the trial was on and examination of these witnesses was necessary.

Nair said that the apex court has already passed an order on a similar plea challenging the high court's same order of April 16.

He said that another bench of the apex court had on May 24 directed the trial court not to delay the case any more in any manner whatsoever and not to entertain unnecessary applications delaying the decision in the case.

Nair said that the top court had directed the lower court to complete the trial positively by June 20 and Bhatt's plea is nothing but a tactic to delay the outcome of the case.

Bhatt is an accused in the 1989 custodial death case when he was posted as the additional superintendent of police in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

According to the prosecution, Bhatt had detained more than hundred persons during a communal riot there and one of the detainees had died in hospital after he was released.

Bhatt was suspended in 2011 on charges of remaining absent from duty without permission and misuse of official vehicles and later sacked in August 2015.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram