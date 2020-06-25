INDIA

Sacrifice of People Who Fought for Democracy During Emergency Will Not be Forgotten: PM Modi

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Their sacrifice will never be forgotten by the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 1:39 PM IST
The sacrifice of people who fought for democracy during the Emergency will never be forgotten, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

"Emergency was imposed on the country exactly 45 years ago. I salute the people who fought for the protection of India's democracy and faced torture," Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Their sacrifice will never be forgotten by the country, he said.

