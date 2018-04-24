English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Sacrifice Squad' Will Hit the Streets if Ayodhya Verdict Does Not Go Our Way: BJP's Vinay Katiyar
The leader, famous for his controversial statements, said that the ‘Balidani Dasta’ will not be engaging in any work till the judgment is given by the apex court.
A file picture of BJP leader Vinay Katiyar.
Lucknow: Former Rajya Sabha MP, senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar has said that if the decision regarding Ram Mandir does not come in their favour then a ‘Balidani Dasta (Sacrifice Squad)’ will be formed.
The leader, famous for his controversial statements, said that the ‘Balidani Dasta’ will not be engaging in any work till the judgment is given by the apex court.
Speaking to the media, Katiyar said, “If Ram Mandir is not constructed, then Balidani Dasta will do the needful and help in construction of the Temple. However, the Balidani Dasta will not come into play till the time Supreme Court gives its decision. The process, though, has been started.”
Katiyar also added that Iqbal Ansari, a party in the Babri Masjid case, has little knowledge about the entire issue.
The former BJP state president was elected a Lok Sabha member from the Faizabad (Ayodhya) constituency in 1991, 1996 and 1999 and recently retired from the post of Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh.
The former MP, one of the key campaigners for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, is known for his controversial remarks. He is the founder member and president of Bajrang Dal, an affiliate and youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Katiyar is one of the top BJP leaders facing charges in the Supreme Court for criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid-Ayodhya Ram Temple issue.
