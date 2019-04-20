Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Youth Commits 'Sacrilege' at Jagannath, Climbs 65 Metres To Temple Top And Removes Holy Flag

According to police, Hatia Mohanta is a mentally unstable man who hails from the coastal district of Bhadrak. Police released him a few hours after detention and interrogation.

Anand ST Das | News18

Updated:April 20, 2019, 9:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Youth Commits 'Sacrilege' at Jagannath, Climbs 65 Metres To Temple Top And Removes Holy Flag
The ‘bana’ (holy flag) atop the Puri Jagannath shrine in Odisha (News18)
Loading...
Puri: On Saturday, millions of Odias were shocked to learn that a youth climbed atop the world-famous temple of Lord Jagannath at Puri and removed the ‘bana’ (holy flag) in an unprecedented incident that is considered sacrilegious.

A youth named Hatia Mohanta, aged about 30, was seen climbing atop the main temple of the 10th-century shrine in the morning. According to witnesses, including devotees and functionaries of the temple present on the premises, Mohanta swiftly climbed up the 214-feet-high (65 metres) temple “like a man possessed” without being distracted by the chorus of voices urging him to refrain from the potentially risky activity.

“But the man reached the top of the temple and removed the ‘bana’ (holy flag). He then tied in its place his used gamchha (long orange towel) and came down with the bana. This is certainly sacrilege. We will hold a marjana (purification ritual) as per the norms soon,” said Sharada Mohanty, a senior sevayat (temple servitor), to News18.

Mohanty, who is also the president of Chunura Niyoga, a body of special servitors who tie the ‘bana’ atop the temple daily in accordance with the norms, expressed displeasure at the “sacrilegious incident” and also a string of thefts that occurred on the temple premises in recent weeks.

According to police, Hatia Mohanta is a mentally unstable man who hails from the coastal district of Bhadrak. He speaks Odia, the language spoken in Odisha. Police released him a few hours after detention and interrogation.

“This man was seen by many roaming on the temple premises aimlessly for nearly the last three days. His speech was incoherent and he apparently had no specific motive behind climbing atop the temple to remove the holy flag. Further investigations are being conducted in this regard,” said Shravana Maharana, the SHO of Singhadwara police station in Puri.

At least three incidents of theft on the temple premises in recent weeks have put question marks on the security arrangements. A few small idols and some cash were stolen from the Ramachandra temple by unidentified people who committed the crime by cutting the metal grills earlier this month. In a similar incident last week, some cash was stolen from the Suara Niyoga premises at the temple. A cash box of the puja pandas (priests) was allegedly stolen from under the temple’s jagamohana in March.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram