‘Sad and Shameful’: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Take to Twitter to Protest Justice Muralidhar’s Transfer

New Delhi: As a political row erupted over Delhi High Court Judge S Muralidhar’s transfer, hours after he pulled up the Delhi police for inaction during the riots in north-east Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered special CBI judge BH Loya in a tweet. Congress general secretary Priyanka said it was “sad and shameful” that Justice Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

“Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn’t transferred,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn’t transferred. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 27, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi accused the government of trying to muzzle justice and shake people’s belief in the judicial system. “The midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar isn’t shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certainly sad & shameful. Millions of Indians have faith in a resilient & upright judiciary, the government’s attempts to muzzle justice & break their faith are deplorable.”

The midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar isn’t shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certianly sad & shameful. Millions of Indians have faith in a resilient & upright judiciary, the government’s attempts to muzzle justice & break their faith are deplorable. pic.twitter.com/KKt4IeAMyv — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 27, 2020

The late Wednesday evening notification came hours after a bench headed by him slammed the Delhi Police for its failure to register FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice S. Muralidhar, Judge of the Delhi High Court, as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Punjab and Haryana High Court," read a notification of the Law Ministry released on Wednesday.

The high court bench passed a series of orders with regard to the violence in north-east Delhi and said that "another 1984-like situation cannot be allowed to happen in the city under its watch."

"We have to be alert," said Muralidhar as he ordered safe passage for the collection of the bodies of the deceased, setting up of adequate number of helplines and shelter to people who have been displaced, among other things.

"We propose to appoint an amicus curie to coordinate between the victims and the agencies to ensure that prompt action is taken," the court added.

The division bench also comprising Justice Talwant Singh ruled, “It is extremely unfortunate what has happened. This is the time to show that Z security works for everybody. Otherwise, we cannot restore peace. Every victim should be visited by higher functionaries,” the HC bench said.

As many as 34 people have lost their lives while over 200 have been injured after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters turned violent in north-east Delhi.

Recently, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.