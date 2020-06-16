'Sad But Proud of Him': Mother of Colonel Killed in Violent Faceoff with China in Galwan Valley

New Delhi: The mother of Colonel Santosh Babu said that she is sad as a mother but proud that her son gave up his life for the nation. Babu, the Commanding Officer (CO) of the 16 Bihar regiment, was one among the soldiers killed in Galwan Valley during the violent face off with the Chinese troops.

"As a mother I am sad but I am proud that he gave up his life for the nation. My daughter-in-law was informed last night. She told me today afternoon," the mother said.

According to the Indian Army, an officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley during the standoff, the first such incident on the India-China border in the last 45 years reflecting massive escalation.

The Indian Army also said there were casualties on both sides during the violent face-off. However, there was no immediate confirmation from Beijing on the likely casualties on the Chinese side.

Expressing her condolences, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted: "Lets pay our homage to Col Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar Regiment. The Valiant officer made the ultimate sacrifice today at Galwan Valley. I pray for all the martyrs and their grieving families. May God bless their souls (sic)."