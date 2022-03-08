SAD Leader Bikram Singh Majithia's Judicial Remand Extended Till Mar 22 in Drugs Case

A court in Mohali on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia till March 22 in a drugs case. The 46-year-old Majithia appeared before the court which extended the custody, his counsel Arshdeep Singh Kaler said.

Majithia was sent to judicial custody for two weeks on February 24 after he surrendered before the court in connection. The Supreme Court had earlier directed the Punjab Police to not arrest the former Punjab minister till February 23 in the case so that he can undertake electioneering in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli had, however, directed Majithia to surrender before a trial court after the Punjab assembly polls on February 20. The pre-arrest bail plea of Majithia, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year, was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24.

He was booked under the NDPS Act on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into a drug racket in the state.The 49-page FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station last year Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, contested the February 20 polls from the Amritsar East constituency, from where Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is seeking re-election. The results will be announced on March 10.

