Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Sadar Bazar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Som Dutt of AAP is Leading
Sadar Bazar election result live updates: Who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and is the new Sadar Bazar (सदर बाजार) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Sadar Bazar (सदर बाजार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Old Delhi region and Central district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Sadar Bazar is part of 1. Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.
In Delhi's Sadar Bazar constituency, the AAP candidate is the sitting MLA Som Dutt and contesting against him are two other Som Dutts, both independents along with BJP's Jai Prakash. There's also another Jai Prakash (Independent) in the fray.
Demographic profile:
- 2020 Results
This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.1%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.
In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,84,878 eligible electors, of which 99,648 were male, 85,218 female and 12 voters of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Sadar Bazar in 2020 is 855.19.
Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Sadar Bazar, there are a total of 2994 voters in the 18-19 years age group.
In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,65,889 eligible electors, of which 90,763 were male, 75,099 female and 8 voters of the third gender.
In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,53,248 eligible electors, of which 83,818 were male, 69,406 female and 5 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,47,779 eligible electors, of which 81,958 were male, 65,811 female.
The number of service voters in Sadar Bazar in 2015 was 19. In 2013, there were 19 and in 2008 there were 10.
Past winners/MLAs:
In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Som Dutt of AAP won in this seat by defeating Parveen Kumar Jain of BJP by a margin of 34,315 votes which was 28.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 56.6% in 2015 in the seat.
In 2013, Som Dutt of AAP won in this seat defeating Jai Parkash of BJP by a margin of 796 votes which was 0.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 31.24% in 2013 in the seat.
In the 2008 Assembly elections, Rajesh Jain of INC won in this seat defeating Jai Prakash of BJP by a margin of 14,089 votes which was 15.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.44% in 2008 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 19. Sadar Bazar Assembly segment of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Harsh Vardhan won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants. In 2013, 14 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 15 candidates.
Candidates 2020:
The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Sadar Bazar are: Asad (BSP), Jai Parkash (BJP), Satbir Sharma (INC), Som Dutt (AAP), Virender Kumar (IND), Jai Prakash (IND), Pratap Aamzare (IND), Rajeev Kumar (IND), Somdutt (IND), Som Dutt (IND).
Voter turnout:
In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.7%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 71.92%, while it was 71.18% in 2013. In 2008, 60.16% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -5.22%.
Poll dates:
The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Number of polling stations:
In the 2020 elections there were a total of 174 polling stations in 19. Sadar Bazar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 165. In 2013 there were 165 polling stations and in 2008, there were 168.
Extent:
19. Sadar Bazar constituency comprises of the following areas of Central district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 120 Ward No. 120 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 121 (Part) EB No. 37-72 and 111-115 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 122 Ward No. 122 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 133 Ward No. 133 (Urban). 4 municipal wards (Shastri Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Kishan Ganj, Anand Parbat) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.
The total area covered by Sadar Bazar is 6.26 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110005, 110006, 110007, 110035, 110052
Map location:The geographic coordinates of Sadar Bazar is: 28°41'29.4"N 77°11'15.0"E.
Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sadar Bazar results.
-
