Sadar Bazar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Som Dutt of AAP is Leading

Sadar Bazar (सदर बाजार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Old Delhi region and Central district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Sadar Bazar is part of 1. Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

In Delhi's Sadar Bazar constituency, the AAP candidate is the sitting MLA Som Dutt and contesting against him are two other Som Dutts, both independents along with BJP's Jai Prakash. There's also another Jai Prakash (Independent) in the fray.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.1%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,84,878 eligible electors, of which 99,648 were male, 85,218 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sadar Bazar in 2020 is 855.19.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Sadar Bazar, there are a total of 2994 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,65,889 eligible electors, of which 90,763 were male, 75,099 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,53,248 eligible electors, of which 83,818 were male, 69,406 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,47,779 eligible electors, of which 81,958 were male, 65,811 female.

The number of service voters in Sadar Bazar in 2015 was 19. In 2013, there were 19 and in 2008 there were 10.