'Saddened at Brutal Killings in Kashmir': Mamata Promises All Help to Kin of Slain Migrant Workers

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that all help will be extended to the families of the five workers from Murshidabad district who were killed in terror attacks in Kashmir.

Describing the killings as brutal, Banerjee expressed her shock and grief over the incident. "We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

"All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation," she added.

Five labourers, hailing from West Bengals Murshidabad district, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday. The labourers had been staying at their rented accommodation when the militants barged inside, dragged them out, and then shot them. Five of the labourers succumbed to their injuries, while one has been referred to the hospital in a critical condition.

The attack took place even as a delegation of EU parliamentarians were visiting the state to get a sense of the ground situation in the months following the abrogation of Article 370.

Several incidents of violence have been reported against migrant truck drivers and businesspersons since the government on October 14 lifted the ban on post-paid cellular services in Kashmir after a 72-day communication clampdown following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in August.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.