'Saddened at Brutal Killings in Kashmir': Mamata Promises All Help to Kin of Slain Migrant Workers
Describing the killings as brutal, Banerjee expressed her shock and grief over the incident
File photo of Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that all help will be extended to the families of the five workers from Murshidabad district who were killed in terror attacks in Kashmir.
Describing the killings as brutal, Banerjee expressed her shock and grief over the incident. "We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.
"All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation," she added.
Five labourers, hailing from West Bengals Murshidabad district, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday. The labourers had been staying at their rented accommodation when the militants barged inside, dragged them out, and then shot them. Five of the labourers succumbed to their injuries, while one has been referred to the hospital in a critical condition.
The attack took place even as a delegation of EU parliamentarians were visiting the state to get a sense of the ground situation in the months following the abrogation of Article 370.
Several incidents of violence have been reported against migrant truck drivers and businesspersons since the government on October 14 lifted the ban on post-paid cellular services in Kashmir after a 72-day communication clampdown following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in August.
(With PTI inputs)
