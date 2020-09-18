INDIA

1-MIN READ

Saddened that My Voice in Support of Farmers was Not Heard, Says Harsimrat Kaur Badal

File photo of Harsimrat Kaur Badal addressing a press conference with Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. (PTI Photo)

File photo of Harsimrat Kaur Badal addressing a press conference with Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. (PTI Photo)

SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal demanded that the government should pause on these legislations by referring them to a parliamentary panel for wider consultations.

A day after resigning from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills, senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said she feels ”saddened” that her voice in support of farmers was not heard and demanded that the government should pause on these legislations by referring them to a parliamentary panel for wider consultations.

"I left my mother in ICU in the hospital to fulfill my duty to attend Parliament debate on these three legislations and register my protest. Thereafter I resigned in protest against these proposed legislations,” Badal told.

