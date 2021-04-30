Sadhguru Moves Madras HC Seeking External Audit of TN Temples

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Friday moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking external audit of temples in Tamil Nadu. The PIL also sought the setting up of a commission to examine the devolution of the temples to the community.

Sadhguru’s petition named the state of Tamil Nadu and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) as first and second respondents. Earlier, the spiritual leader had appealed to the state government for the same but received no response.

The petition sought “setting up an external audit of 44,000 plus temples under HR&CE department to ascertain the situation of all temple structures, associated lands and immovable properties, status of possession and occupation of the temple properties, the rents received and the dues, state of rituals and spiritual practices associated with the individual temples, the funds received by way of charity and donations from people and the expenditure involved," according to press release by Sadhguru’s Isha foundation.

The spiritual leader also sought that a body of experts be set to oversee the management of temples, its rituals and practices.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here