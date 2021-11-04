Sadhguru Tells People to Consume Less Meat to Save Animals Instead of Banning Firecrackers and Ruining Diwali for Kids

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev recently shared his interview clip on his Twitter timeline, in which he talks about the need to consume less meat and allow children to have a Diwali with firecrackers.

The spiritual guru said that this sudden love for animals, for which many propounded that firecrackers should be banned and discontinued during Diwali only snatches away from children the experience of an enjoyable Diwali, and says that if people truly care about the welfare of animals, instead of banning crackers, they should consume less meat which will allow many more animals to live a longer life.

Each day 200 million animals are slaughtered on this Planet. If you are an animal-loving, ecologically sensitive Human Being, you should cut daily meat consumption. One day of joy – let the children have it. –Sg #Diwali #DontBanCrackers pic.twitter.com/C1xrrrsT0a— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) November 4, 2021

“You need to understand that the kebab you love was an animal sometime before. The beef roast you are eating, was a very loveable animal just a while ago, and the chicken on your plate was a bird, " said Sadhguru.

Previously, in a tweet on Wednesday morning, Sadhguru had also offered an alternate solution to “those people who are concerned about pollution (during Diwali due to firecrackers)”, and said “Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for 3 days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers."

Along with the Twitter post, Sadhguru also posted a video to support his argument: “I have not lit a cracker in quite a few years. But when I was a child how much it meant… from the month of September, we’ll be dreaming of crackers and after Diwali is over, the next one-two months, we will save the crackers and keep on doing them every day," he said.

