Sadhguru to Deliver Keynote, Conduct Meditation Session at Davos Summit

The spiritual leader's inclusion in the Forum this year follows the many ecological initiatives in India like Project GreenHands and Rally for Rivers that he has lead, which are directly in line with the new UNEP and FAO-led initiative.

January 20, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru is set to deliver a keynote address and participate at the Champions for 1 Trillion Trees Platform at the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) to be held between January 21 and 41 at Davos in Switzerland.

His participation this year will mark his return to the Forum after a decade, where he will also conduct meditation sessions for participants and a half-day Consciousness Retreat.

Set to be held on January 23, the Champions for 1 Trillion Trees Platform is a new major initiative led by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UN. The spiritual leader will join a host of other leaders to commit to contributing to planting 1 trillion trees globally by 2030.

His inclusion in the Forum this year follows the many ecological initiatives in India that he has lead, which are directly in line with the new UNEP and FAO-led initiative. Project GreenHands (PGH), associated with ecological conservation, has enrolled over 3 million citizens in planting 35 million trees over 15 years.

Sadhguru’s campaign Rally for Rivers (RfR) to revive India’s dying rivers has become the largest ecological movement in the world after garnering 162 million supporter in 30 days. Cauvery Calling, an RfR project, will enable 5 million farmers in the Cauvery river basin in Southern India to plant 2.42 billion trees over a 12-year period.

The theme for this year’s WEF Summit is “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World”. At least 600 speakers are scheduled to speak at the four-day event in which 3000 people from around the world will participate. The “Davos Manifesto 2020” will be launched on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

