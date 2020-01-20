Sadhguru to Deliver Keynote, Conduct Meditation Session at Davos Summit
The spiritual leader's inclusion in the Forum this year follows the many ecological initiatives in India like Project GreenHands and Rally for Rivers that he has lead, which are directly in line with the new UNEP and FAO-led initiative.
File photo of Sadhguru.
New Delhi: Spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru is set to deliver a keynote address and participate at the Champions for 1 Trillion Trees Platform at the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) to be held between January 21 and 41 at Davos in Switzerland.
His participation this year will mark his return to the Forum after a decade, where he will also conduct meditation sessions for participants and a half-day Consciousness Retreat.
Set to be held on January 23, the Champions for 1 Trillion Trees Platform is a new major initiative led by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UN. The spiritual leader will join a host of other leaders to commit to contributing to planting 1 trillion trees globally by 2030.
His inclusion in the Forum this year follows the many ecological initiatives in India that he has lead, which are directly in line with the new UNEP and FAO-led initiative. Project GreenHands (PGH), associated with ecological conservation, has enrolled over 3 million citizens in planting 35 million trees over 15 years.
Sadhguru’s campaign Rally for Rivers (RfR) to revive India’s dying rivers has become the largest ecological movement in the world after garnering 162 million supporter in 30 days. Cauvery Calling, an RfR project, will enable 5 million farmers in the Cauvery river basin in Southern India to plant 2.42 billion trees over a 12-year period.
The theme for this year’s WEF Summit is “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World”. At least 600 speakers are scheduled to speak at the four-day event in which 3000 people from around the world will participate. The “Davos Manifesto 2020” will be launched on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Visit Ailing Shabana Azmi in Hospital, See Pics
- Alia Bhatt Hurts Her Back, Informs Fans by Sharing Pic on Instagram
- Fan Compares Selena Gomez to 'Jethalal' Dilip Joshi, Leaves Internet in Splits
- This Mumbai Marathon Runner Unfurled the India Flag with a Special Message On It
- Parents Took Their Wi-Fi Modem on Holiday with Them Because Their Kids Wouldn't Go