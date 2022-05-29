Sadhguru to Reach Gujarat as 'Save Soil' Movement Comes to India; 27 Nations Covered So Far

As part of his 100-day Save the Soil journey on a motorcycle across 26 nations, Sadhguru will kick-start the next leg of the trip to cover 10 Indian states over the course of 25 days beginning on Sunday. His 30,000-kilometre journey is to span Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

As Sadhguru enters India today via Jamnagar Port, a warm welcome has been planned by the Indian Navy Band and 200 award-winning artists from Gujarat. The Royal Family of Jamnagar, Gujarat, has also restored and opened up their Palace after 25 years to welcome Sadhguru.

Sadhguru has travelled to 27 nations over the last 2 months and 74 nations have already pledged their support to the movement with 2.1 Billion voicing their support for Save Soil so far, as per the foundation.

Isha Foundation’s Sadhguru launched the Save Soil movement to create awareness and call for urgent policy-driven action about the degrading fertility of the soil and prevent what the UN agencies are referring to as ‘Soil Extinction’.

Sadhguru will also address a public gathering at the Jio World Centre on June 12.

The MCGM Headquarters in Mumbai will be lit up in green and blue colours to welcome Sadhguru in Mumbai.

The United Nations has predicted that 90% of the Earth will turn into a desert by 2050, given the current level of soil degradation. It poses a great threat to water and food security. The Indian story is also alarming, where almost 30% of the land has already been converted into barren land. With the average organic content of the soil in India being a meagre 0.68 per cent, it is at a high risk of desertification.

His journey through Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East to build global consensus for urgent policy reform culminated in the Cauvery river basin in June.

The river basin is ground zero for Isha’s Cauvery Calling – an ambitious ecological movement initiated by Sadhguru to showcase the river basin as a demonstrable model for restoration of soil health and water bodies in tropical regions.

