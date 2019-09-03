Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mission Paani: Sadhguru to Ride 3,500 km as Part of Bike Rally to Revitalise Cauvery River

The rally is aimed at revitalising the river and transforming lives of 84 million people. It also aims to plant 242 crore trees in the basin.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
Mission Paani: Sadhguru to Ride 3,500 km as Part of Bike Rally to Revitalise Cauvery River
Sadhguru during Bike Rally to Revitalise Cauvery River
Talacauvery: In a bid to facilitate on-ground, concerted action in the Cauvery basin and to seek people’s support for the river's revitalisation, Sadhguru, founder, Isha Foundation, on Tuesday launched 'Cauvery Calling', a 3,500-km motorcycle rally.

The rally is aimed at revitalising the river and transforming lives of 84 million people. It also aims to plant 242 crore trees in the basin.

Leading a group of bikers along the length of the river from its origin to its endpoint, Sadhguru will address the public at events to be held at Coorg, Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Chennai and Thiruvarur among other places. The rally will end in Coimbatore.

The project focuses on enhancing farmer wealth while simultaneously impacting river flow and riverine ecosystems. For this project, saplings have been carefully selected based on local water, soil and weather conditions and also on their commercial value, and will be planted by farmers on their own farmland for economic returns.

Several celebrities, sportspersons, politicians, businesses and influencers have pledged their support for the movement. The governments of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have agreed to support farmers with subsidies and partial transition to tree-based agriculture on their lands.

