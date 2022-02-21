Sadhguru's Isha Outreach Partners With WFP to Help Improve Food, Nutritional Security in India

The Isha Outreach and United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to partner for creating conversations, awareness, and outreach on sustainable food and nutrition security in India.

The MoU was signed at an discussion on ‘One People. One Planet. One Solution – Need of the Hour’ in New Delhi. Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, WFP India Representative and Country Director Bishow Parajuli and Director Isha Outreach Moumita Sen Sarma were among the attendees along with officials from UN agencies and other dignitaries.

Isha Outreach & the @UNWFP_India will partner in an all-inclusive approach towards food & nutrition security in India. Every human being in the Nation & the world must become Conscious that hunger & malnutrition have no place in Humanity.–Sg #UNWFPtoSaveSoil @WFP @BishowParajuli pic.twitter.com/Zdt8pIrlLF— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 21, 2022

The spiritual leader said, “Every responsible scientist in the world and the UN agencies are clearly saying we have 80-100 harvests left, that means approximately 45-50 years of agricultural soil left on the planet. By 2045, we will be producing 40% less food than what we are producing right now, and our population will be 9.3 billion people."

Advertisement

“The food shortages that could manifest in the next 25 years- the consequences of that- is unimaginable. Civil wars will unfold across the world once there is food shortage. This is not the world we want to leave behind for our children,”

WFP India Representative and Country Director Bishow Parajuli said the collaboration with Isha Outreach is exciting as it aligns with WFP’s need to create sustainable practices and approaches to addressing hunger, malnutrition, and creating long-term food security.

“Founded by Sadhguru Ji, Isha has a huge volunteer base of 11 million worldwide allowing a deep and sustained engagement on critical issues, including through its model for human empowerment and community revitalization,” he added.

The MoU will leverage the technical and global expertise of WFP, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2020 for its work on addressing hunger and contributing to world peace as well as Isha Outreach’s large public engagement discourses and campaigns led by Sadhguru as a spiritual guru and a global influencer.

Isha Outreach Director Moumita Sen Sarma through the partnership, the two organizations will also collaborate on the Conscious Planet Movement specifically in India to help address the alarming degradation of food-producing agricultural soil.

“This degradation of the soil has widespread ramifications spanning long term food and nutritional security of the country, climate change, water, biodiversity loss and the impoverished state of livelihood of the rural poor,” she added.

Sadhguru will unveil the global Conscious Planet Movement to Save Soil on March. The Save Soil Movement will advocate for urgent policy-driven action by nations across the globe to regenerate the soil. According to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), over 90% of the earth’s soil could become degraded by 2050 leading to catastrophic crises worldwide including food and water shortages.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.