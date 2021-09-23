Sadhguru to Launch His Latest Book 'Eternal Echoes – A Book of Poems (1994-2021)' Today

Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, will launch his latest book ‘Eternal Echoes - A Book of Poems (1994-2021)’ on Thursday and interact with renowned Indian author, poet and Sahitya Akademi awardee Arundhathi Subramaniam in a live session.

During the event, “Mystic Verse: An Exploration”, Sadhguru will share insights on the book with Subramaniam, who also penned his best-selling biography ‘Sadhguru: More Than a Life in 2010’.

His latest book is an anthology of poems penned by Sadhguru himself. Readers can expect nearly 600 poems divided into various categories, including intricate illustrations, in a gold-embossed deep blue hardcover.

Covering the breadth of Sadhguru’s life insights – from “Yoga" and “Nature" to “Mystical" and “People and Places", the book offers readers with an incredible collection of his poems spanning nearly three decades.

Earlier this year, Sadhguru‘s book, Karma: A Yogi’s Guide To Crafting Your Destiny, hit the New York Times bestseller list just a week after its Global release. The book offered a fresh perspective on the widely misunderstood concept of Karma.

Sadhguru’s previous book, Death — An Inside Story, was published by Penguin Random House India in 2020 and was at the top of the HT-Nielsen Bestseller List for 15 consecutive weeks.

He has authored over 100 books on a wide range of subjects, uncovering the mysteries of life, death and beyond. Published in 2016, Inner Engineering – A Yogi’s Guide to Joy, one of Sadhguru’s most popular books till date, was a New York Times and Washington Post best-seller in 2017.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here