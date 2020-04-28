Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

2 Sadhus Found Murdered Inside UP Temple Allegedly by Man They Accused of Theft

The murder came to light when people reached the temple on Tuesday morning and saw the blood-soaked bodies.

News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
2 Sadhus Found Murdered Inside UP Temple Allegedly by Man They Accused of Theft
The Shiva temple where the bodies were found.

Bulandshahr (UP): Two sadhus were found murdered inside a Shiva temple at Pagona village of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The murder came to light when people reached the temple on Tuesday morning and saw the blood-soaked bodies. According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Jagandas,55, and Sevadas,35.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the district officials to reach the site of crime and inform him of the investigations. He has also ordered strict action against the accused.

SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Singh said that one person had been detained. He had stolen an article from the two sadhus and the latter had scolded him.

Further investigations are underway and additional forces have been deployed in the area.

