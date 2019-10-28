'Sadhvi' Gang-raped by Four, Including Her Associates at Ashram, in Bihar

Sheikhpura: A 'Sadhvi' (holy woman) was gang-raped in Bihar's Sheikhpura district, police said on Monday.

According to SHO, Mahila Thana, Yashoda Devi, theincident took place late Sunday night near Phulchod village in the district while the 'Sadhvi' was on her way to her native village in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district.

The SHO said the woman had been staying at an ashram in Kakolat a tourist spot in Nawada district after renouncing the world.

On Sunday, two residents of her native village visited the 'Sadhvi' and said her mother was seriously ill following which she left for Basti in her vehicle flanked by the duo and two of her associates at the ashram.

After she was sexually assaulted by the four, the 'Sadhvi' lodged a complaint with the police, the SHO said adding that the accused have fled and efforts were on to nab them.

