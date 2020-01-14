Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sadhvi Pragya Claims She Got Envelopes Laced With Poisonous Chemical in Post; FIR Registered

Police seized three to four envelopes from the MP's residence and some of these contained letters in Urdu language.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2020, 7:57 AM IST
Sadhvi Pragya Claims She Got Envelopes Laced With Poisonous Chemical in Post; FIR Registered
File photo of BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. (PTI)

Bhopal: Controversial BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday night lodged a complaint with police, alleging that she received envelopes by post which had poisonous chemicals on them.

Police seized 3-4 envelopes from the MP's residence and some of these contained letters in the Urdu language, they said.

"We got a complaint from the MP that she had received envelopes allegedly having some harmful chemicals in them and we are filing an FIR in the matter," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhopal Irshad Wali told PTI.

When asked about the presence of chemicals in the envelope, the DIG said that it will be clear only after the forensic team examines it.

Efforts to contact the BJP MP from Bhopal or her aides were not successful.

Meanwhile, a picture of a brown envelope, purportedly with Thakur's address on it, was being circulated on social media with a message that it contained some poisonous chemical which was life threatening.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Umesh Tiwari said a case has been registered against an unidentified person on charges of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing grievous hurt at Kamla Nagar police station and added that the matter is under investigation.

