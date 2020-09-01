SAD's Bikram Majithia Slams Punjab Govt Over Rising' Robbery Cases, Cites Attack on Suresh Raina's Kin

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia Tuesday attacked the Congress-led government over the alleged rising incidents of robbery in Punjab, citing a brutal attack on the relatives of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina in Pathankot. Majithia asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to issue immediate instructions to the state police to check these antisocial elements. There is a sharp increase in incidents of snatching, robbery and armed dacoity in the state which had recently led to the killing of two kin of renowned cricketer Suresh Raina, Majithia alleged.

It clearly indicated that people who were ruling the state had locked themselves up and left the people to their fate, he said. Raina's relatives were attacked by some robbers in Pathankot's Tharyal village on the intervening night of August 19 and 20. The cricketer's 58-year-old uncle Ashok Kumar suffered head injuries in the attack and died on the spot, while Kaushal, Ashok's elder son, died Monday night at a private hospital.

Ashok's wife Asha Devi is still critical, while their second son, Apin, 28, is out of danger. The former Indian cricketer took to Twitter on Tuesday, demanding a probe into the incident. Majithia, in a statement here, alleged that it seemed the law of the jungle was prevailing in the state. The Akali leader alleged that even women were not safe.

A girl was forced to defend herself when attacked with a weapon in a snatching incident a few days back. In another recent incident, a 65-year-old woman brick kiln-owner was hacked to death outside her home in Payal, he said. All unlawful activities should be stopped even if they have the patronage of Congress legislators. Also rotten apples in the state force should be identified and exemplary punishment awarded to them. The politician-police nexus which encourages lumpen elements to break the law should be put to an end, Majithia said.