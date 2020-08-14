INDIA

SAF Deputy Commandant Kills Self with Service Weapon in Madhya Pradesh's Guna City

Vijay Kumar Soni (59) was living alone in his official residence after his wife's death due to cancer five months ago and was unhappy with life, Guna district's superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

  August 14, 2020
A deputy commandant posted with the Special Armed Forces' (SAF) 26th battalion allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in Madhya Pradesh's Guna city on Friday, an official said.

Soni came out of his house in the morning and satnear the gate, before allegedly pulling out his service revolver and shooting himself in the head, the official said.

Prima facie, it appears that Soni was suffering from depression, the SP said, adding that the deceased's son livesin Rajasthan and his daughter is based in Bengaluru.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortemand further probe is underway, the official said.

