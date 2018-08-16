GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Safdarjung Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2018: 991 Nursing Officer Posts, Apply Before September 5

Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 991 vacancies for the Group ‘B’ post of Nursing Officer. Check detailed notification on vmmc-sjh.nic.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 16, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
Screengrab taken from the official website http://vmmc-sjh.nic.in/
Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 991 vacancies for the Group ‘B’ post of Nursing Officer has begun on the official website of Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), New Delhi - vmmc-sjh.nic.in.

Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 5th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018 for Nursing Officer Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘F.No. 6-1/2018-Admn.III (N) dated 01/08/2018- Brief advertisement for Direct Recruitment for the post of Nursing Officer-ONLINE mode’ link under ‘Recruitments’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘http://www.vmmc-sjhonline.com/
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the form and click on Submit
Step 6 – Registration number will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link of Registration - https://www.vmmc-sjhonline.com/vmmc/verify.php
Direct Link for Login - https://www.vmmc-sjhonline.com/vmmc/login.php

Application fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST Category – Rs.500
PWD Category – NIL

Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts – 991
Unreserved – 568
OBC – 226
SC – 128
ST – 69

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be BSc (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognized university or institute or Diploma in General Nursing and Mid-Wifery from a recognized Board or Council and Registered as a nurse or nurse and mid-wife (RN or RN & RM) with State Nursing Council with 1 year experience in minimum 50 bedded hospitals.

Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

Official Advertisement:
http://www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in/writereaddata/NURSES%20OLE%20ENG.pdf

Age Limit:

The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 5th September 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Computer based Examination. The exam will be objective type (Multiple Choice Question) for 2hrs and will consist of 150 multiple choice questions.

Important Dates:
Last date to submit the online application – 5th September 2018
Tentative date of examination – 7th October 2018

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
