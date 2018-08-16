English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Safdarjung Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2018: 991 Nursing Officer Posts, Apply Before September 5
Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 991 vacancies for the Group ‘B’ post of Nursing Officer. Check detailed notification on vmmc-sjh.nic.in.
Screengrab taken from the official website http://vmmc-sjh.nic.in/
Loading...
Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 991 vacancies for the Group ‘B’ post of Nursing Officer has begun on the official website of Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), New Delhi - vmmc-sjh.nic.in.
Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 5th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018 for Nursing Officer Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘F.No. 6-1/2018-Admn.III (N) dated 01/08/2018- Brief advertisement for Direct Recruitment for the post of Nursing Officer-ONLINE mode’ link under ‘Recruitments’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘http://www.vmmc-sjhonline.com/
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the form and click on Submit
Step 6 – Registration number will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link of Registration - https://www.vmmc-sjhonline.com/vmmc/verify.php
Direct Link for Login - https://www.vmmc-sjhonline.com/vmmc/login.php
Application fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST Category – Rs.500
PWD Category – NIL
Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts – 991
Unreserved – 568
OBC – 226
SC – 128
ST – 69
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be BSc (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognized university or institute or Diploma in General Nursing and Mid-Wifery from a recognized Board or Council and Registered as a nurse or nurse and mid-wife (RN or RN & RM) with State Nursing Council with 1 year experience in minimum 50 bedded hospitals.
Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in/writereaddata/NURSES%20OLE%20ENG.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 5th September 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Computer based Examination. The exam will be objective type (Multiple Choice Question) for 2hrs and will consist of 150 multiple choice questions.
Important Dates:
Last date to submit the online application – 5th September 2018
Tentative date of examination – 7th October 2018
Also Watch
Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 5th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018 for Nursing Officer Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘F.No. 6-1/2018-Admn.III (N) dated 01/08/2018- Brief advertisement for Direct Recruitment for the post of Nursing Officer-ONLINE mode’ link under ‘Recruitments’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘http://www.vmmc-sjhonline.com/
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the form and click on Submit
Step 6 – Registration number will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link of Registration - https://www.vmmc-sjhonline.com/vmmc/verify.php
Direct Link for Login - https://www.vmmc-sjhonline.com/vmmc/login.php
Application fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST Category – Rs.500
PWD Category – NIL
Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts – 991
Unreserved – 568
OBC – 226
SC – 128
ST – 69
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be BSc (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognized university or institute or Diploma in General Nursing and Mid-Wifery from a recognized Board or Council and Registered as a nurse or nurse and mid-wife (RN or RN & RM) with State Nursing Council with 1 year experience in minimum 50 bedded hospitals.
Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in/writereaddata/NURSES%20OLE%20ENG.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 5th September 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Computer based Examination. The exam will be objective type (Multiple Choice Question) for 2hrs and will consist of 150 multiple choice questions.
Important Dates:
Last date to submit the online application – 5th September 2018
Tentative date of examination – 7th October 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
The Poet Politician: Some of the Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
Thursday 16 August , 2018 The Poet Politician: Some of the Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Top 2018 Upcoming MPVs in India - Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, 7-Seater Wagon R and More
- The Indian Version of Childish Gambino's Hit Song 'This is America' Will Give You The Chills
- Taimur Ali Khan's Independence Day Pictures Are Breaking the Internet; See Viral Photos
- Facebook, Amazon and Twitter Are Becoming Front Runners in Live Sports Broadcasting
- Asian Games: Indian Coaches Live in Past, Need Foreign Help, Says Yogeshwar
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...