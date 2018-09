Safdarjung Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2018 Ends Today at vmmc-sjh.nic.in, 991 Nursing Officer Posts, Apply Now

Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 991 vacancies for the Group ‘B’ post of Nursing Officer is closing today i.e 5th September 2018 on the official website of Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), New Delhi - vmmc-sjh.nic.in. Interested candidates must apply online now by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘F.No. 6-1/2018-Admn.III (N) dated 01/08/2018- Brief advertisement for Direct Recruitment for the post of Nursing Officer-ONLINE mode’ link under ‘Recruitments’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘http://www.vmmc-sjhonline.com/Step 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Fill the form and click on SubmitStep 6 – Registration number will generateStep 7 – Login with required credentialsStep 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Login - https://www.vmmc-sjhonline.com/vmmc/login.php Unreserved/ OBC Category Candidates – Rs.1000SC/ ST Category Candidates – Rs.500PWD Category Candidates – NILVacancy Details:Unreserved – 568OBC – 226SC – 128ST – 69Total Posts – 991The applicant must be BSc (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognized university or institute or must possess Diploma in General Nursing and Mid-Wifery from a recognized Board or Council. The applicant must be registered as a nurse or nurse and mid-wife (RN or RN & RM) with State Nursing Council and should have at least 1 year experience in minimum 50 bedded hospitals.Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying at the url given below:The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on today i.e. 5th September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination that is tentatively scheduled to be held on Sunday, 7th October 2018 in major cities across the country.