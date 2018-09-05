English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Safdarjung Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2018 Ends Today at vmmc-sjh.nic.in, 991 Nursing Officer Posts, Apply Now
The applicant must be registered as a nurse or nurse and mid-wife (RN or RN & RM) with State Nursing Council and should have at least 1 year experience in minimum 50 bedded hospitals.
Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 991 vacancies for the Group ‘B’ post of Nursing Officer is closing today i.e 5th September 2018 on the official website of Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), New Delhi - vmmc-sjh.nic.in. Interested candidates must apply online now by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018 for Nursing Officer Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘F.No. 6-1/2018-Admn.III (N) dated 01/08/2018- Brief advertisement for Direct Recruitment for the post of Nursing Officer-ONLINE mode’ link under ‘Recruitments’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘http://www.vmmc-sjhonline.com/
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the form and click on Submit
Step 6 – Registration number will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Login - https://www.vmmc-sjhonline.com/vmmc/login.php
Application fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category Candidates – Rs.1000
SC/ ST Category Candidates – Rs.500
PWD Category Candidates – NIL
Vacancy Details:
Unreserved – 568
OBC – 226
SC – 128
ST – 69
Total Posts – 991
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be BSc (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognized university or institute or must possess Diploma in General Nursing and Mid-Wifery from a recognized Board or Council. The applicant must be registered as a nurse or nurse and mid-wife (RN or RN & RM) with State Nursing Council and should have at least 1 year experience in minimum 50 bedded hospitals.
Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying at the url given below:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in/writereaddata/NURSES%20OLE%20ENG.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on today i.e. 5th September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination that is tentatively scheduled to be held on Sunday, 7th October 2018 in major cities across the country.
