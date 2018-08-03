Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018: 991 Nursing Officer Posts, Apply From August 16

Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 991 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer under direct recruitment has been released on the official website of Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), New Delhi - vmmc-sjh.nic.in.The detailed notification regarding the eligibility criteria, age, pay scale, application fee (if any), selection process will be notified soon on the official website, hence candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website to check the detailed notification once it is released by the hospital. The application process for the recruitment for the post of Nursing Officer will commence from 16th August 2018.Candidates can read the brief notification regarding the advertisement on the official website in below mentioned url:Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must be B.Sc. (Hons.) in Nursing or must possess Diploma in General nursing and Midwifery from a recognized Board or Council.The applicant must be registered as Nurse or Nurse and Midwife with State Nursing Council with 1 year of experience in minimum 50 bedded hospitals.Age Limit:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit of qualification and an Interview.