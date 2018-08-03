English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018: 991 Nursing Officer Posts, Apply From August 16
Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), New Delhi invites applications to fill 991 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer. Check notification on — http://www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in/
Screengrab taken from the official website http://vmmc-sjh.nic.in/
Loading...
Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 991 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer under direct recruitment has been released on the official website of Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), New Delhi - vmmc-sjh.nic.in.
The detailed notification regarding the eligibility criteria, age, pay scale, application fee (if any), selection process will be notified soon on the official website, hence candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website to check the detailed notification once it is released by the hospital. The application process for the recruitment for the post of Nursing Officer will commence from 16th August 2018.
Candidates can read the brief notification regarding the advertisement on the official website in below mentioned url:
http://vmmc-sjh.nic.in/writereaddata/DRNOEng%20(1).pdf
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be B.Sc. (Hons.) in Nursing or must possess Diploma in General nursing and Midwifery from a recognized Board or Council.
The applicant must be registered as Nurse or Nurse and Midwife with State Nursing Council with 1 year of experience in minimum 50 bedded hospitals.
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit of qualification and an Interview.
Also Watch
The detailed notification regarding the eligibility criteria, age, pay scale, application fee (if any), selection process will be notified soon on the official website, hence candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website to check the detailed notification once it is released by the hospital. The application process for the recruitment for the post of Nursing Officer will commence from 16th August 2018.
Candidates can read the brief notification regarding the advertisement on the official website in below mentioned url:
http://vmmc-sjh.nic.in/writereaddata/DRNOEng%20(1).pdf
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be B.Sc. (Hons.) in Nursing or must possess Diploma in General nursing and Midwifery from a recognized Board or Council.
The applicant must be registered as Nurse or Nurse and Midwife with State Nursing Council with 1 year of experience in minimum 50 bedded hospitals.
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit of qualification and an Interview.
Also Watch
-
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Brings Shah Rukh Khan on a Cart to Dus Ka Dum and His Gesture is Full of Warmth
- Karwaan: Why is It So Difficult for Bollywood to Get Road Films Right?
- We Asked Delhi Folks How They Would React if Someone in Their Family Comes Out as Homosexual
- Saina Nehwal Outplayed by Carolina Marin in Quarters of World Championships
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...